In 1992, Andrew Hall started at Schuyler Middle School, which back then had consolidated classes, as a sixth grade teacher. He chose Schuyler Middle School initially for its location but ended up staying for something much more important.

"It was just an opportunity to move closer to Omaha and Lincoln. I spent my first two years teaching in Superior, Nebraska, and was looking to get closer to Omaha and Lincoln," Hall said. "Schuyler came up and I knew from some friends who used to live here that it was a nice school system."

What started out as a convenient location grew into something he didn't expect: a family. Developing an attachment to not just the school district, but the people, Hall said, kept him around for 31 years. When classes were separated after 18 years, he chose to focus on math.

"The location is good and I love this district. It grows on you and it's changed over the years, changed for the positive, but it keeps you on your toes. I mean, we raised our family here," Hall said.

Over the years, Hall said, opportunities came for his family to relocate and for him to teach somewhere else, but he couldn't leave.

"We actually interviewed a few times, but Schuyler seems to be home. I was offered jobs around the state and it's like 'Schuyler's home,'" Hall said. "We always felt like when we came here it was like family, it truly was. Birthdays and people getting married, it brought everyone closer together. I like the family feeling we have here at the middle school, the feeling you get working here."

Hall taught football and boys basketball before he had a heart issue several years ago, he said. When he was going into surgery, he asked girls basketball coach and sixth grade English language arts teacher Dana Schultz to take his boys basketball team over while he recovered. Hall approached coaching and teaching with the same care for the kids and a desire to see them succeed.

"He was very well-respected. The kids knew they were going in to learn, not mess around. I think all of them would say they learned a lot from him. He had good discipline yet he always tried to have fun. He was always fair with the kids and took math so seriously they knew how important it was," Schultz said.

Hall said with his health a few years ago and the need to reduce some stress in his life, he decided now was the time to retire. Additionally, he can see his son Easton play basketball for Peru State College just like he did. He plans to substitute teach occasionally as well. The best part of teaching, he said, has always been seeing students finally understand something he had been trying to get through in class.

"I just like the satisfaction it gives you when you can teach something and it's like a lightbulb comes on and they understand what you're trying to tell them, especially in math," Hall said. "Like 'oh, that's right!' You see that all the time in kids, the growth between August and May in kids, it's one of those feelings that doesn't get old."