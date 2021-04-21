Ledon one of few female officers in Colfax County

Alyssa Ledon is one of just a few women to have worked in the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office. She’s the first female deputy hire of Sheriff Shawn Messerlie’s tenure.

There are also currently no female Schuyler Police Department officers. The last female officer left about six or seven years ago, according to Police Chief Robert Farber.

Ledon was sworn into her new position on April 13.

“It’s important (for) any law enforcement officer to have a comprehension for whatever particular case or person you’re serving,” Ledon said. “All officers probably, just in working the field, know when it’s better to have a female talking to any particular victim or person versus a male, or vice versa.”

There’s currently a female secretary and transport officer, Messerlie said. In the past, Messerlie said he knew of one other woman, but it has been several years. She had mainly worked in the office and security transport, he noted.

Ledon grew up in Las Vegas and came to Nebraska on a softball scholarship to Doane University in Crete, Nebraska. At first, she wanted to be a lawyer and studied political science and business as a double major. She ended up applying to law school after graduating but received a Master's of Arts in business leadership instead.