Ledon one of few female officers in Colfax County

Alyssa Ledon is one of just a few women to have worked in the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office. She’s the first female deputy hire of Sheriff Shawn Messerlie’s tenure.
There are also currently no female Schuyler Police Department officers. The last female officer left about six or seven years ago, according to Police Chief Robert Farber.
Ledon was sworn into her new position on April 13.
“It’s important (for) any law enforcement officer to have a comprehension for whatever particular case or person you’re serving,” Ledon said. “All officers probably, just in working the field, know when it’s better to have a female talking to any particular victim or person versus a male, or vice versa.”
There’s currently a female secretary and transport officer, Messerlie said. In the past, Messerlie said he knew of one other woman, but it has been several years. She had mainly worked in the office and security transport, he noted.
Ledon grew up in Las Vegas and came to Nebraska on a softball scholarship to Doane University in Crete, Nebraska. At first, she wanted to be a lawyer and studied political science and business as a double major. She ended up applying to law school after graduating but received a Master's of Arts in business leadership instead.
Long interested in the law, she would read the U.S. Constitution growing up. Her parents, who are Cuban immigrants, immersed themselves in the United States. Her dad learned English by reading American literature.
“I was always interested in being in law to some extent,” she said.
After graduation, she worked for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Then, she moved on to the Child Advocacy Center in Nebraska.
“We focused on child abuse and neglect intake and forensic interviewing for children affected by crimes,” Ledon said. “I’d always been focused on children’s needs.”
Then, she attended the police academy in 2016.
“I had spent a lot of my life in school, so the school aspect wasn’t difficult for me, like studying and stuff wasn’t difficult,” Ledon added. “But I was a new mom so that part of it was difficult, to be away from my child.”
She began working in Fillmore County as a deputy.
“I found the job to be very fulfilling. I focused a lot on doing a lot with schools, working with school resources and working with the children,” she said. “I also worked a lot with child sexual assault victims as well as victims of domestic violence.”
She enjoyed working with the community.
“Everybody needs someone so I like being that someone,” she added.
In 2020, she began working as a security advisor at the Keystone XL pipeline but missed law enforcement.
“There was a huge void,” Ledon noted.
She landed in Colfax County, where Messerlie said she will be an asset and show others that women can be in law enforcement too.
“I was really pushing to hire a female, just for the fact that when I did school visits and stuff, I know a lot of young girls have asked me if girls can be cops too,” Messerlie said. “Absolutely.”
Messerlie also has daughters.
“They need heroes too,” he said. “The other thing I love is she is bilingual and she has dealt with kids before.”
In sensitive investigations, some may prefer to talk to a woman, he added.
Ledon noted there are important aspects to being bilingual in law enforcement.
“You have a lot better relationship building and community engagement when you have somebody who (can) communicate directly with the community in which you serve,” she said.
In the world lately, there has been discussion about law enforcement and their actions.
“I don’t take my role any differently based on what’s going on in current events,” Ledon said. “The best work you can do as an officer or a deputy is on the ground with the community in which you serve … I try to focus on the community in which I’m serving.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.