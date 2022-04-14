Legislature - close to the finish line

The 107th Legislature is winding down, and we have finished most of our business for the 2022 session. Only one legislative day remains, which is scheduled to be Wednesday, April 20th. This last day we will convene to pass remaining bills on Final Reading, and then adjourn “Sine Die” until next year.

Governor Ricketts signed, but line-item vetoed portions of all three budget bills, LB’s 1011, 1012, and 1013, removing certain appropriations from the bills, including increased funding for healthcare provider rates. Last week, the legislature debated motions to override the Governor’s vetoes, and all three were successful. The budget bills will now become law as initially passed by the legislature.

LB1014 also passed on Final Reading. This bill appropriates federal funds allocated to Nebraska as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Over the course of this session, the Appropriations Committee has worked with senators to divide up these one-time funds for various projects across the state.

LB873 passed on Final Reading and was sent to Governor Ricketts for his signature. LB873 is one of the largest tax relief bills in recent Nebraska history, reducing the top Nebraska state individual income tax rate by 1%, lowering the corporate income tax rates by approximately 2% on all taxable income in excess of $100,000 by 2027, and phasing out the state income tax on social security benefits by 2025. Nebraska is currently one of only a few states that still taxes these benefits.

LB873 also ensures that at least $560 million will be allocated for property tax relief going forward into the future, and creates a new income tax credit for property taxes paid to community colleges, in addition to the existing credit available for K-12 schools. This credit you will be able to claim starting next year on your state income taxes.

If you are interested in an opportunity to serve, and are interested in being considered for an appointment to a state board or commission by the Governor, there may be an opening for you. These are great opportunities for citizens across Nebraska to bring their experience or expertise in a particular field to our state government. I would highly encourage those interested to apply.

Gubernatorial appointments are confirmed by committee members during a hearing, and then by the full legislature. During the hearing, the appointee has an opportunity to testify, and members of the public can express their support, opposition, or neutral stance. A list of these openings, as well as information on how to apply, can be found on the Governor’s website which I have linked here: https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req

I hope everyone has a blessed Easter weekend and is able to spend time with family and loved ones celebrating the joy of Christ’s resurrection. As we transition into interim, my office remains open and we look forward to continuing our work on issues that affect District 23 and Nebraska. I appreciate hearing from constituents and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.