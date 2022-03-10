 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FROM THE STATE SENATOR

Legislature continues debating priority bills

The legislature continues to debate priority bills, moving into all-day debate this week as hearings are now complete for new bills and resolutions. Starting next week, we may begin debating legislation later into the evenings.

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting board recently voted to raise revenue projections for the next two fiscal years based on anticipated increases across all tax receipt categories by $775 million through the end of Fiscal Year 2023. This is good news for Nebraska and shows our state’s strong financial position.

LB758, introduced by Senator Brandt, was passed on Final Reading, and signed into law by Governor Ricketts. LB758 expands the Nebraska farm-to-school program passed last year to include early childhood education programs. The farm-to-school program helps provide locally grown and minimally processed foods to schools across Nebraska. This is a great opportunity, especially for rural areas, for students engaged in 4-H and FFA to raise the food they can then consume at their schools.

LB1246 introduced by Senator Pansing Brooks is a bill intended to enhance safety for victims of human trafficking or sexual assault during the period immediately after a crime is reported to law enforcement, by withholding confidential information from the public record until charges are filed. This bill passed the first round of debate and was advanced to Select File. The Nebraska Attorney General’s website contains important information and posts annual reports on the issue of human trafficking, which can be found at ago.nebraska.gov/combating-human-trafficking.

Senator Brewer introduced a pull motion to pull LB773 out of the Judiciary Committee and put it on General File to be debated by the full legislature. LB773 is a bill I co-sponsored that would authorize the concealed carry of handguns without a permit in Nebraska.

I would like to thank the 4th grade class from David City Elementary School that I had the pleasure of meeting with and talking to last week. These students had the opportunity to tour the Capitol and learn about the three branches of government and the history of the Nebraska Legislature.

I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.

