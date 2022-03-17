Legislature two-thirds over

At the time of this publication, the legislature is more than two-thirds of the way through this year’s 60 day session. With all of our committee hearings completed, we have begun full-day debate on the floor. Our focus remains on senator, speaker, and committee priority bills, in addition to consent calendar legislation. We have also begun debating the budget, including taxation and spending measures, and bills that appropriate federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Much of last week was spent debating LB773, a bill I have co-sponsored introduced by Senator Brewer, which authorizes the concealed carry of handguns without a permit in Nebraska. LB773 overcame a filibuster after eight hours of debate and was advanced to Select File.

It is important to note that this bill does not get rid of the current concealed handgun licensing process, that will stay in place if this bill becomes law. Permits may still be needed to conceal carry a handgun when traveling in certain states that allow reciprocity with a Nebraska permit.

My priority bill, LB1099, passed on Final Reading and was sent to Governor Ricketts’ desk for his signature. This bill establishes a Hydrogen Hub Industry Work Group to submit a proposal to the federal government to receive available grant funding to establish a regional clean hydrogen hub in Nebraska.

Last week, I had an opportunity to attend a roundtable event organized by the Nebraska Water Resources Association. Each year, a group of individuals interested in water policy enjoy an update from the chair of the Natural Resources Committee on the status of the committee, the bills before it, and an outlook on the rest of the session.

Two water-related bills were debated by the legislature last week and both advanced past the first round of debate. LB1015, introduced by Speaker Hilgers at the request of Governor Ricketts, would secure Nebraska’s water supply from the South Platte River under the 1923 South Platte Compact signed with Colorado, and exercise Nebraska’s water rights by giving the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) all the necessary authority to develop, construct, and operate the Perkins County Canal project, ensuring Nebraska’s continued access to water as guaranteed by the compact.

LB1023, also introduced by Speaker Hilgers, is the result of the work of the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) special committee of the legislature, which I am a member of. The bill would authorize several water-related projects, including flood control measures in the Wahoo Creek watershed and construction of jetties west of Schuyler along the Platte River. As amended, the bill also extends the STAR WARS committee for oversight until 2026.

