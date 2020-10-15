Leigh area community comes together

By the end of the day, six combines were in one field, kicking up dust, which Randy said was amazing.

“It was quite the deal. It was very overwhelming. I guess, being from a small community it only took a few days to get everyone together to do something this big and help one person like this,” he said. “It was unbelievable.”

It was a perfect day, Randy said. He was able to drive around for a little and wave at everyone.

“Everyone did their fine job and everything worked out just perfectly,” he said. “We’re really thankful that they did this and thankful to be in a small community, and we’re feeling pretty good. Hopefully, we can kind of return the gesture to somebody else that needs it down the road.”

Tammy agreed the day went off without a hitch. It wasn’t just the farmers, she added. There were women who made food behind-the-scenes, as well as others who donated and FFA kids who delivered the meals.

David reiterated the sacrifice and care the community showed but said he wasn’t surprised.