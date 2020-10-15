Leigh area community comes together

The first thing Randy Wendt’s family is grateful for is that he didn’t have a heart attack.
The second is that after Randy underwent a recent emergency double bypass surgery, the community of Leigh came together to help with his harvest while he recovers.
“It was kind of a shock to our whole family that it was that serious. He kind of was feeling like he had some kind of blockage,” his brother, David Wendt, said. “We were all shocked and surprised, but very grateful that he was able to get a warning and not just have complete blockage.”
David and his brother are close and served as the best man in each other’s weddings.
Randy has been married to Tammy Wendt for 32 years. Tammy said he is involved in the community through boards such as church.
“Randy is very modest, very quiet,” she said.
The couple was cleaning up after their son’s wedding last month when he wasn’t feeling well. He ended up in the hospital, where only one person could be in with him. Now, Randy is back home.
“He’s ready to get back on the tractor,” Tammy said. “He starts rehab this next week.”
All this happened right in time for harvest. David said Randy runs a decent-sized operation. Randy’s family was working on the harvest but after news spread, they weren’t alone.
According to David’s calculations, 14 combines and 21 tractors and grain carts worked together.
Twenty trucks hauled the harvest to the co-op. Over 50 neighborhood farmers worked in the fields.
Almost 1,100 acres of soybeans were harvested in one day and over $9 million of equipment was “selflessly donated” to the effort.
The family is still working on corn, which David said will take another three weeks. To see the community come together like that to help his brother was emotional, he said.
“It’s very humbling,” David said. “Just the pretty amazing sight to see that many people coming together. I mean, neighbors are always willing to help neighbors but most everybody during the busy season, they’re busy working on their own thing.”
By the end of the day, six combines were in one field, kicking up dust, which Randy said was amazing.
“It was quite the deal. It was very overwhelming. I guess, being from a small community it only took a few days to get everyone together to do something this big and help one person like this,” he said. “It was unbelievable.”
It was a perfect day, Randy said. He was able to drive around for a little and wave at everyone.
“Everyone did their fine job and everything worked out just perfectly,” he said. “We’re really thankful that they did this and thankful to be in a small community, and we’re feeling pretty good. Hopefully, we can kind of return the gesture to somebody else that needs it down the road.”
Tammy agreed the day went off without a hitch. It wasn’t just the farmers, she added. There were women who made food behind-the-scenes, as well as others who donated and FFA kids who delivered the meals.
David reiterated the sacrifice and care the community showed but said he wasn’t surprised.
“There’s a lot of love and support in this community and so it’s not surprising they would come together like that,” David said. “(Randy’s) just a good Christian man…very supportive of the community…I think that’s part of the reason why the turnout was so good.”
