Leigh-Clarkson FCCLA head to California

The Leigh-Clarkson FCCLA chapter is unique, according to former Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Officer Natalie Brabec, because beyond FCCLA, the students' lives very rarely intersect.

"Some members from each school decided to team up for a project, and it was hard because different schools, different schedules," Brabec said.

Despite that, they managed to collaborate and coordinate to complete their projects on time.

"They each found what to work on, decided to do it, came together and worked on it until it was done," Brabec said.

That collaboration came in handy for the national conference for FCCLA, a career and technical student organization (CTSO) focused on developing professional skills among middle and high school students. This year, the conference took place in San Diego from June 29-July 3.

FCCLA advisor for the Leigh-Clarkson chapter Megan Hillen was a member of the organization herself when she was in high school.

"Family and consumer science is an elective course but through taking it and my FCS teacher and FCCLA advisor and my friends, I joined the organization," Hillen said.

Now, she has served as advisor for Leigh-Clarkson for eight years. Among the group's activities, they serve the community and seek to further their professional skills in areas such as presentation, public speaking and education.

"We do community projects throughout the year. We do highway cleanup, offer babysitting services, we visit elementary classrooms and present to elementary students on a variety of topics," Hillen said.

One such educational event occurred at Clarkson Christian Daycare recently, where FCCLA students spoke to kids about nutrition and the merits of variety in their diet.

"We just find ways to present on topics related to family and food and community and find ways to implement that throughout the community," Hillen said.

Such topics and presentations are the focus of the national conference, where some compete in categories like speech or cooking, or presenting projects they have worked on during the school year.

"The first few days were a lot of competitions," Brabec said. "There were over 30 professional presentations where individuals or teams find an idea that concerns them, create a presentation and display it to judges."

Brabec noted that these projects require a great deal of not only speaking and technical skills, but time management.

"There's family and consumer sciences classes but there's not a specific time to work on these projects so you have to find time between sports or whatever other activities you're in," Brabec said.

While at the event, attendees had the opportunity to see San Diego some, to visit the zoo or the beach, in between sessions.

While not competing, attendees could join several open group sessions regarding various professional development skills or more focused sessions around their area of interest, such as career investigation or culinary innovation.

As for those who competed, Ella Higby and Vylet Hollatz came back with a gold medal for 10th place in Level 1 Focus on Children. Mitchel Beeson, Kennedy Settje and Faith Indra got gold for 12th place in Level 3 Focus on Children. Jessica Hoffman took gold for 16th place in Level 3 Repurpose and Redesign. Macy Clausen took silver for 20th place in Level 2 Career Investigation.

Brabec's FCCLA career began as a middle schooler, shy and wanting some manner of social group and skill group to be a part of. Now, graduated and having served as a vice president of competitive events, she said the biggest part of it for her was the people involved.

"Being a state officer, I had the opportunity to meet so many chapters, so many people and see how it impacted them," Brabec said. "The connecting relationships built from this organization are mind-blowing for me,"