Leigh Community Schools holds open house for new building

“They really put together all the materials and promoted it … everybody took a list of voters that got called," Held said. "It wasn’t we want you to vote yes, it was more like we’re going to explain it to you (and) ask us questions that you have.”

The land had already been purchased, Held said.

“I think just the ability then to put in new facilities. Like we have a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics room. We don’t have a lot of equipment in there yet but (it's) definitely something we can expand in the future,” Held said.

There are other new amenities in the school. The new gym, with a stage and blue bleachers, has the Patriot mascot pictured on the floor. Students shot hoops during the open house while other students gave tours showing a science lab in one classroom and a kitchen in another. Near the gym was a weight room.

While researching constructing a new school, the group toured other institutions, including Columbus.

“I think getting on-site was key as well,” she added. “That allows our administrative team to work better together. Then the teachers too - like our elementary science can collaborate with our high school science.”