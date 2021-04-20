Leigh Community Schools holds open house for new building

On Friday, April 16, Leigh Community Schools held an open house for its new high school building, 222 W. 4th St., which so far only students and teachers have seen.
The school is a few blocks away from the old high school, which sits empty on a hill with a sign on the window stating the school is closed. The new address is typed out on that sign.
“(The old school) was built in 1905 and it was falling apart. It wasn’t handicap-accessible. It wasn’t safe with the fire codes,” Superintendent Stephanie Petersen said. “It was a matter of we could rebuild that or we could build a new school.”
The boilers in the old building are from 1940, Petersen added.
A nearly $10 million bond passed in 2018, school officials noted. Then, the school district started building a year ago in September. The elementary school had already been constructed at the site in 1999, so now there is just one site for both schools.
The school created a group called "Leigh-ders for Progress" to help share voter information on the bond. Petersen noted many members were graduates.
“We have a lot of families moving back into our town and so we want to provide a great education for them,” Petersen said.
The Leigh-ders group was really key, Board President Kamin Held said.
“They really put together all the materials and promoted it … everybody took a list of voters that got called," Held said. "It wasn’t we want you to vote yes, it was more like we’re going to explain it to you (and) ask us questions that you have.”
The land had already been purchased, Held said.
“I think just the ability then to put in new facilities. Like we have a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics room. We don’t have a lot of equipment in there yet but (it's) definitely something we can expand in the future,” Held said.
There are other new amenities in the school. The new gym, with a stage and blue bleachers, has the Patriot mascot pictured on the floor. Students shot hoops during the open house while other students gave tours showing a science lab in one classroom and a kitchen in another. Near the gym was a weight room.
While researching constructing a new school, the group toured other institutions, including Columbus.
“I think getting on-site was key as well,” she added. “That allows our administrative team to work better together. Then the teachers too - like our elementary science can collaborate with our high school science.”
The schools have always shared teachers but the teachers would have to travel back and forth.
“We wanted to have a school that will last for a long time for our students because the school they had, it wasn’t even accessible,” Petersen said. “If kids were on crutches, they had to go up three levels of stairs.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.