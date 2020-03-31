Leigh still having 'beary' good time: Small town using stuffed animals to keep kids busy during quarantine

Ben Rodenburg has spent most of his time away from school figuring out the new technology his teachers have implemented to learn from home. So, when his dad Jon Rodenburg asked Ben to take a walk on Tuesday evening with his brothers, Isaac and Jackson, the 11-year-old couldn’t pass up the offer.

Strolling the streets of Leigh, the Rodenburg brothers couldn’t believe what they saw. Teddy bears of all sizes and colors sat on porches and peaked out of windows.

“It was a great break from all my homework, and there were so many of them. It felt awesome to get outside,” Ben said.

The teddy bear hunt in Leigh was organized by the Leigh Legacy Fund and its subcommittee, the Leigh Community Club. Inspired by similar events in area towns like nearby Duncan and Columbus, they decided to bring the fun to Leigh. Parents and children of all ages went “bear hunting” by walking or driving around the town and counting the stuffed animals. In total, local residents and businesses displayed around 150 bears, and an estimated three-fourths of the town participated.