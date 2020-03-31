Leigh still having 'beary' good time: Small town using stuffed animals to keep kids busy during quarantine

Ben Rodenburg has spent most of his time away from school figuring out the new technology his teachers have implemented to learn from home. So, when his dad Jon Rodenburg asked Ben to take a walk on Tuesday evening with his brothers, Isaac and Jackson, the 11-year-old couldn’t pass up the offer.
Strolling the streets of Leigh, the Rodenburg brothers couldn’t believe what they saw. Teddy bears of all sizes and colors sat on porches and peaked out of windows.
“It was a great break from all my homework, and there were so many of them. It felt awesome to get outside,” Ben said.
The teddy bear hunt in Leigh was organized by the Leigh Legacy Fund and its subcommittee, the Leigh Community Club. Inspired by similar events in area towns like nearby Duncan and Columbus, they decided to bring the fun to Leigh. Parents and children of all ages went “bear hunting” by walking or driving around the town and counting the stuffed animals. In total, local residents and businesses displayed around 150 bears, and an estimated three-fourths of the town participated.
Leigh Legacy Fund president Justine Fischer has three children of her own. As an English teacher at Leigh High School, Fischer is balancing e-learning for her students while also keeping her kids, all under 3 years old, occupied. After days of baking and coloring, the mom was thankful for a change in pace. Before they “bear hunted,” Fischer and other parents read their children the book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury.
“Everybody had lots of fun, and it was awesome to stay connected with the community,” Fischer said. “There were even people without children who drove around to look at the bears.”
Colfax County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Mefferlie and his daughters, Sidney and Sierra, also participated.
“It’s something for the kids to get them out and moving,” Mefferlie said. “It’s a great family-oriented activity to do outside and to break away from the same old routine.”
The Leigh Legacy Fund and Leigh Community Club plan to put on one event per week for families to enjoy. Until Saturday, April 4th, they are hosting the Easter Bunny Scavenger Hunt. The activity consists of 12 footprints scattered throughout the town for children to find based on clues posted on the Leigh Community Club Facebook page. Each footprint has a letter that will ultimately spell out a special message. Children can perform the activity all at once or split it up into multiple days.
“The coronavirus is a terrible thing, but it has also bonded families closer together through these kinds of events,” Mefferlie said.
Brea Lassek is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. She’s a senior at Scotus Central Catholic High School and editor of its student newspaper, The Rock Bottom.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.