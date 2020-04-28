Let's all do our part now: Telegram aims to help local businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in the Schuyler Sun, I am proud to discuss the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program, supported by our parent company; Lee Enterprises Inc. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Although the COVID-19 virus has created change and difficulties for us all, the ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery. We will do everything we can to help while we overcome our own challenges.

Since our inception, the Schuyler Sun has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver their message to customers in both times of prosperity and in times of great challenge. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we are firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.

Through our Local Marketing Grant program, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products. This program will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.