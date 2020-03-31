Let's stick together through this strange time

This was not the column I thought I was going to write. I had to planned to tell you about the new Nebraska Community Foundation affiliated fund in Leigh, a dynamic group of young leaders who are doing amazing things as they launch their fund.

But that story will have to wait a couple of weeks.

As you know, much of the world is “on hold.” People, businesses, economies…all are experiencing social distancing for the first time. Make no mistake, social distancing is the only rational course of action right now and we’re practicing that in my home and at NCF. We must make that sacrifice now to flatten the curve and avoid the worst of what this could become otherwise.

But my message today is that social distancing should not, in fact, cannot, become social isolation. At the most basic level, humans are social beings. One of our most fundamental needs is to be with each other. Today that has to look different, but we have to find ways. Send a greeting card or a gift, drop off food on a doorstep, simply call and have a conversation with someone…just connect!