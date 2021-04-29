Library foundation's carnival returning in May

The Schuyler Public Library Foundation’s spring carnival is back after being canceled last year, foundation president Brian Bywater said.

The cancellation was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. It was supposed to be held last year during Memorial Day weekend, which had been a peak in the pandemic, Bywater noted.

“The Schuyler Public Library Foundation typically sponsors a carnival to come in the town,” Bywater said. “The past several years, it’s been over Memorial Day weekend. But due to COVID-19 and scheduling and such, it was pushed to the weekend of May 13 to 16.”

It gives the community something to do, he added.

“I think it will be even better and bigger this year because we’ve been cooped up for so long and I think Schuyler, as well as any other community, is just busting at the seams and ready to get outside and do something,” Bywater noted.

It was disappointing to have to cancel it last year, he said.

“It’s fun,” he said. “The community has traditionally done a great job of supporting it. There’s always something to do for everybody … we’re happy that we can bring it back this year.”