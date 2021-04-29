Library foundation's carnival returning in May

The Schuyler Public Library Foundation’s spring carnival is back after being canceled last year, foundation president Brian Bywater said.
The cancellation was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. It was supposed to be held last year during Memorial Day weekend, which had been a peak in the pandemic, Bywater noted.
“The Schuyler Public Library Foundation typically sponsors a carnival to come in the town,” Bywater said. “The past several years, it’s been over Memorial Day weekend. But due to COVID-19 and scheduling and such, it was pushed to the weekend of May 13 to 16.”
It gives the community something to do, he added.
“I think it will be even better and bigger this year because we’ve been cooped up for so long and I think Schuyler, as well as any other community, is just busting at the seams and ready to get outside and do something,” Bywater noted.
It was disappointing to have to cancel it last year, he said.
“It’s fun,” he said. “The community has traditionally done a great job of supporting it. There’s always something to do for everybody … we’re happy that we can bring it back this year.”
Library Foundation Board Member Kim Parsons said she’s walked through the carnival and bought funnel cakes.
“I love our library. I love our community that it serves,” Parsons said.
For a while, the main purpose of foundation fundraising was to build a new library, she noted.
“Now, any funds that we have come in go towards services provided,” she said. “Story hour or the summer reading program.”
Last year, the funds did not come in since there was no carnival, she noted, but the bigger disadvantage came from morale.
“Everyone was just disappointed that the carnival didn’t come,” she said.
The event entails rides for all ages, games and a funhouse, Bywater noted. There’s also carnival food and funnel cakes.
It will be held downtown on C Street between 11th and 12th streets. Residents can buy tickets at a booth at the carnival. There will be all-day passes. In the past, businesses sold the passes.
“The Library Foundation needs to work closely with City Hall and the department of utilities to really pull this off,” Bywater said. “We’re utilizing the City streets, so we have to get permission from them to do that.”
In addition, the utility department has to provide power for the rides, he said.
“They’re a big help there as well,” he noted.
The first year it took place was about 2012, he added.
“It’s nice to come downtown during the weekend and see all the activity, see the kids having a good time,” Bywater said. “I get a lot of satisfaction from that.”
He’s looking forward to it, and since it’s graduation weekend, he hopes the newly-graduated will find their way to the carnival to have fun.
“It’s so exciting to see people out and about and having a good time, especially with the kids,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.