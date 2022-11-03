Life-altering experience: John Russ' time in Vietnam

In June of 1964, John Russ, fresh out of high school, enlisted in the Army. Being young, in good shape and classified as 1-A, he was bound to be brought on sooner or later, he said, so he enlisted to get ahead of things.

"I served time at Fort Ord in California, then Fort Benning in Georgia for nine months, overseas in Germany for two-and-a-half years, went back in 1968 and was sent to Alaska, spent 18 months in Alaska, four months in Fort Bliss, Texas then overseas to Vietnam," John said.

The travel, John said, was the best part. In his time in Germany, he was able to travel Europe. At 18, just out of high school, that was an experience he wouldn't have had otherwise.

"When I went to Germany I got a chance to see Europe, I saw Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, I was a young kid, I was 18-years-old, fresh out of high school right in the army," John said.

In Vietnam, John worked on an LSA (Logistical Supply Area), a sort of supply depot in the central highlands of Dalat, metering out needed items like food, water, ice and ammunition to troops in the surrounding area.

"Vietnam was a life-altering experience. You go over as a staff sergeant sent to an LSA as an administrative NCO (non-commissioned officer) in charge of administration of the LSA and retrograde of sending vehicles back to Cam Ranh Bay, doing the financial and payroll duty, you just kind of live from day to day," John said.

John added that while in Vietnam, he was able to take a short break over to Thailand one time, which stuck with him.

"Well, I got a chance to see Bangkok, Thailand, for seven days on R&R (rest and recuperation). It was wide open country, just a place to go and relax away from the war," John said.

After his return, John said, having no college experience and having knowledge of the military, he began working for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in Lincoln in 1971 where he met his wife, Kay in 1975.

"I was an LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse), I worked at a nursing service there, and then I also worked in physical therapy," Kay said. "(The best part was) just helping the vets and learning about them. It was very interesting, some of the things they went through."

Their jobs with the VA and particularly John's moved them all over the country, John said, from Nebraska to Montana, California, Kansas, Illinois and Texas. Finally, they came back to Nebraska, to Schuyler, where they now live.

"We were there to serve the veteran and that’s what I did for 30 years. It changed after the first incursion into Kuwait. After that it changed dramatically with the Iraqi war," John said.

Kay added that services for women who had served became more available at that time, which John helped with.

"I think the female vets got more access to the VA. I know when I was in Texas, John assisted in working up the program for women to be seen," Kay said.

John's service will be honored with a quilt from Lynn DeShon, a quilter from Wahoo, who is making three quilts to be presented to three area veterans on Nov. 10 during a Veterans Day dinner at The Center, 124 E 12th St.

"It’s neat to have your service recognized after so many years," John said.