Light up the courthouse

Colfax County Clerk Magistrate Mary Ellen Faltys is hoping to brighten up people's spirits in light of the concerns over the spread of COVID-19 statewide.

“I just think the office environment has a big influence on your emotions,” Faltys said. “With my staff, who are amazing, we decided to do something positive and to get the other offices to participate.”

Faltys asked offices to place a rainbow in their windows for the time being. The goal, of course, is to make the limited number of people who step foot inside the Colfax County Courthouse to feel good and at least feel positive about their day, if only for a little while.

“We just made a conscious decision to choose hope over fear,” Faltys said. “I just asked the offices to put them in their windows and the response was overwhelmingly positive.”

Faltys said that every single office in the courthouse made an effort to put the rainbows in their windows. The level of support that Faltys and her team received in putting them up was tremendous, and she was elated that they were willing to support her effort in the most difficult of times.

