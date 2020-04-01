Light up the courthouse

Colfax County Clerk Magistrate Mary Ellen Faltys is hoping to brighten up people's spirits in light of the concerns over the spread of COVID-19 statewide.
“I just think the office environment has a big influence on your emotions,” Faltys said. “With my staff, who are amazing, we decided to do something positive and to get the other offices to participate.”
Faltys asked offices to place a rainbow in their windows for the time being. The goal, of course, is to make the limited number of people who step foot inside the Colfax County Courthouse to feel good and at least feel positive about their day, if only for a little while.
“We just made a conscious decision to choose hope over fear,” Faltys said. “I just asked the offices to put them in their windows and the response was overwhelmingly positive.”
Faltys said that every single office in the courthouse made an effort to put the rainbows in their windows. The level of support that Faltys and her team received in putting them up was tremendous, and she was elated that they were willing to support her effort in the most difficult of times.
“I think just seeing a ray of hope and togetherness and strength with each other and your co-workers is something that when you walk into the door each day you can just take a look at the rainbow and know that you have each other,” Faltys said. “Whatever happens, we will always be together to support each other and help each other.”
Faltys’ fellow staff members were supportive of the project from the beginning and think it can have an enormous impact on people coming into the building as well as those who work at the building every day.
Zaira Lopez, a records clerk for the court, said she felt that the sad, dreary early spring conditions have contributed to the melancholy as much as the relentless drumbeat of COVID-19 coverage, but she felt that it was still putting smiles on people’s faces regardless.
“It kind of brings hope and happiness when you look outside,” Lopez said. “I hope that it brings them joy (which is) what Ellen wanted.”
The world can be lousy sometimes, none more so than right now. But, there is a future to look forward to and people like Faltys are always trying to look on the bright side, toward that pot of gold that awaits all of us at the end of our respective rainbows.
“The public is still coming into our courthouse every day,” Faltys said. “From the first floor to the top, they’re seeing rainbows when they walk up.”
Zachary Roth is a reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
