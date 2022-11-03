Like "A Tale of Two Cities": Butch Kracl's time in Vietnam

In 1967, in Da Nang, Vietnam, Stanley "Butch" Kracl and several other Marines got off a plane and were immediately struck by how different Vietnam was from home.

"The heat and smell hit a guy. Caskets are lined up on the runway getting ready to get loaded up," Butch said. "The first time you went out and saw action, it dawned on a guy the odds were against you. It really sunk in you probably were not going to make it back out of here."

Kracl said he joined the Marines because, at the time, that was what those before you did. It was what you were supposed to do. Being 18 and feeling invincible, it seemed a natural fit.

"Back then, the generations before all served when the country wanted them to serve," Butch said. "I figured this is my opportunity to serve, figured the government wouldn’t lie to you at that time, I wanted to go serve my country."

In 1967, after going to boot camp straight out of high school, Butch went into Vietnam, where he was on a machine gun squad. His squadron, he said, moved all around the landscape, working in the high mountains and swampy lowlands.

"Outside of your bomb craters that were torn up, if there wasn’t a war going on, it would be a pretty country, villagers were living like medieval times almost with thatch huts," Butch said.

Despite the almost picturesque landscapes, it was hard times, Butch said. Out of necessity, troops were pushed to their physical limits in the hopes they would survive. During that time, he added, he was in his peak physical condition due to the rigorous exercises.

"Basically it was go until you can't go any more, then go do some more. I was in the best physical shape in my whole life when I got out of boot camp," Butch said. "There were instances where we ran over a mile under fire to get to a helicopter to help another company."

Not to mention, he added, the conditions were horrendous. The jungle climate, while welcome over an arctic one, bred many miserable creatures that plagued him and the others in his squadron.

"The flies and mosquitoes and leeches were terrible. They were always eating you up, if it wasn't the mosquitoes, it was the flies," Butch said. "And you sweated so bad, mosquito repellent didn't do any good anyhow. If you were walking in water, the leeches would also wrap around you."

Despite the struggles, Butch said the war carried with it a sense of solidarity among those fighting.

"I always tell my kids it was like 'A Tale of Two Cities,' it was the best of times, it was the worst of times," Butch said. "Probably the best part of the military was that whether you were white or black or red, everybody got along, everybody wanted to survive and get out alive."

Butch returned stateside after a couple years, where he worked as a file clerk at a naval base, where Marines were sometimes posted, something he considered a "fluff job" but preferable to being in the jungle or on guard duty.

Labor Day, shortly after his return, Butch stopped in at a bar where his now wife, Agnes, first saw him.

"He had driven a vehicle for the parade, I was in the bar with my folks. His neighbors noticed we were looking at each other, so they dragged him over and introduced themselves and him to me," Agnes said. "I always was interested in the military, he had his Marine uniform on and everything, he looked pretty sharp."

Butch said that after Vietnam veterans' return, many were treated poorly. Protests at the time and general anti-war sentiments were directed into anti-warrior sentiments.

"When we came home, they stayed away like we were the plague. I'll never forget that day, there was a protest at Travis (Air Force Base) so they landed us at San Francisco International. I remember coming down the steps and one thing always sticks," Butch said. "This lady grabbed her kid and ran away when we were coming down, everybody spread like we were the plague, it struck me kind of weird."

Butch added that because of this, combined with the things many Vietnam vets saw and people they lost, many veterans developed drinking or drug problems and some even psychological damage. He said he hopes that that generation, their messages, stories and support can prevent younger veterans from having the same issues.

"I know a guy who served under me, he lived in the hills for I don't know how many years, away from people, and that's common for most of us, avoiding crowds, being loners," Butch said. "Some adapted better, but it's a majority. You always keep stuff buried, but as you get older, you talk about it a little more with your grandkids or somebody curious."

For his service, Butch is one of three area Vietnam veterans being honored at a Nov. 10 Veterans Day dinner at The Center with a quilt made by Lynn DeShon from Wahoo. Butch said he was reluctant to accept the quilt, but that at the insistence of fellow veteran Jerry Mundil, he acquiesced.

Butch said he thinks Korean War veterans and military nurses are deserving of a lot of credit as well, which he's glad to see has been more understood in recent years.

"One group I'm really glad is getting recognized is nurses who served there. Us guys, if we had someone mangled, we'd call up a med-evac, we had to go on, keep fighting, we didn’t see them again," Butch said. "We'd wonder what happened and find out what happened later, but those nurses, that was every day for them, they saw the worst of the worst."

Agnes said the honor is deserved and long due after what Butch and others went through in and out of Vietnam.

"I'm proud of him, I think it’s good to have those things, you know, they were treated so badly when they got home, it's time they get their due," Agnes said.