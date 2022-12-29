Living and growing: Schuyler Sun year in review

Schuyler has seen great change over the last year. Schuyler and Colfax County at large have seen many renovations, additions and projects over the last year, both large and small.

These are the top news stories from 2022, listed in no particular order, curated by Schuyler Sun staff to best show the area's developments this year.

SCHS REMOVED FROM PRIORITY LIST

The conclusion to efforts started in 2021, Schuyler Central High School (SCS) is no longer "priority status" for the Nebraska State Board of Education as of June 3.

Schools that are priority status in Nebraska are often assigned their title due to underperformance areas like absenteeism rates, graduation rates and graduation times.

In June, the Schuyler Community Schools (SCS) leadership team, SCS Board President Rich Brabec and SCS Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hoesing presented their current figures, the plan they had executed to get numbers up and how they planned to continue that change.

"Understanding from both sides was what I was after. The department learned from this and we as a school also benefited," Hoesing said. "Some of the assumptions, reasons weren't accurate. They didn't know who we were and there are a lot of things they didn't understand: our learning climate, culture and work with kids and families."

KRACL SWORN IN AS FIFTH DISTRICT JUDGE

In August, after serving as Colfax County Attorney for years, Denise Kracl returned to her old workplace at the Platte County Courthouse to serve as judge in the fifth judicial district, following the retirement of Frank Skorupa.

"It's definitely really neat to walk into the building and feel comfortable and still recognize a few faces," Kracl said after her appointment.

Kracl said after her appointment that she hopes to work more with youths and young adults to potentially set up something similar to problem-solving court for those between 18 and 30-years-old.

"If we could get in there and get those folks earlier we could get 20 more years of productivity and positive things in society as a result of a program like that," Kracl said.

OFFICER BAETE SAVES MAN WITH NARCAN

On the night of June 1, Officer Chris Baete received a call from dispatch about an unresponsive person at the Schuyler Inn. The man appeared to be the victim of an overdose. Following his training, Baete knew to administer Narcan.

"When I administered the first one, I didn’t get much response after sternum rubs. I administered a second one, did more sternum rubs, and color started coming back slowly, he started breathing, became conscious," Baete added.

The man recovered and Police Chief Robert Farber said Baete's use of his training to remain calm and respond appropriately was incredibly helpful in the situation. Farber also praised his persistence in treatment instead of just giving up when the first round of Narcan didn't work.

POLICE STATION UPGRADES

Those traveling downtown in 2023 will notice some activity near the police station, on the corner of E 11th Street and A Street as the building sees some renovations. The 100-year-old building is functional, but has seen better days, and is in need of several amenities.

One of the biggest changes, according to Police Chief Robert Farber, is use of the upstairs space. It will be used as a locker room and training space, which the force did not have before.

“For employee satisfaction, those are big things. People like to dress at work, they don’t like to take their work home with them. To have a secure facility does cover a lot of our needs," Farber said in April when early plans were shown.

Additionally, the station's renovation will allow for more effective use of space for processing evidence, which used to take place in the interview room. Now, they will not only have space for the DataMaster DUI processing machine, but for storage of "wet" evidence.

For the public, the waiting area will be slightly larger, and will feature a public restroom, which Farber said was also needed.

CHAMBER MAKES PUSH IN 2022

In January of 2022, Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said she wanted to highlight local businesses and make the chamber known in the community, largely through social media presence.

“I did a lot of (Facebook) Lives off the start just to familiarize people,” Jedlicka said in January. “Because Schuyler is so unique and we have so many ethnicities and culture, I wanted to make sure I got in the store so that people are our own community (and beyond) … I wanted to just let them know that it was there.”

Through a year of Facebook Live videos, newsletters, interviews with business owners, promotions and contests, Jedlicka has established a social media presence for many businesses and tried to encourage more to plant roots.