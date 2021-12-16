Local governing entities work on redistricting

With the end of the 2020 census, governing bodies have been in the process of redistricting, and local entities are no exception.

Both the City of Schuyler and Colfax County have contracted with gWorks, an Omaha-based mapping computer, to do their redistricting. Other nearby political subdivisions – including Platte and Butler counties – have also brought gWorks on board for this purpose.

The Schuyler City Council at its regular meeting Dec. 7 OK’d a $1,950 bid from gWorks and a statement of work on redistricting services.

City Administrator Will De Roos said the city must approve its new ward boundaries by the end of December.

“We're hoping to have them in the next city council meeting,” De Roos said. “… gWorks will have back to us by the end of the month, so we can submit them.”

But, De Roos noted he believes the new wards won’t look too different than what they are now.

“There really shouldn't be too many changes to it,” he added. “We've asked gWorks to make it as close as they can to how they are now.”

The Colfax County Board of Commissioners during its Nov. 23 meeting gave the OK to the county’s newly-drawn districts. The new map looks similar to the previous one, with the county being divided into three portions and the city of Schuyler divided into three portions as well.

District 2 Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen said during the Nov. 23 meeting that the three districts could have basically been drawn up two ways. Schuyler’s population – 6,303 – makes up the majority of Colfax County’s population, 10,709.

“We can make two districts into the city of Schuyler and then have the rest as one. I don't think we want that, I really feel like this … has the opportunity to have good representation,” Grotelueschen said.

Grotelueschen also noted a concern about too much representation from the northern end of the county but the new map may make for a “good distribution of representation.”

Colfax County residents will also see a change in their representation in the Nebraska Legislature. Previously, State Sen. Mike Moser, who represents District 22, covered the northern part of the county while State. Sen. Bruce Bostelman, who represents District 23, covered the rest of Colfax County.

Earlier this year, the legislature completed its redistricting. Bostelman now covers the entirety of Colfax County and the majority of Butler County while State Sen. Mark Kolterman, who represents District 24, covers the rest of Butler County.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

