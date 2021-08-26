Local groups eye sports complex for Schuyler

With plans to attract more people to Schuyler, local groups are taking the initial steps in establishing a 15-acre sports complex in town.
According to materials handed out during the Schuyler City Council’s Aug. 17 meeting, plans tentatively include 10 full-sized soccer fields, a sprinkler system, artificial turf stadium, concessions facility with seating, restrooms/showers, a parking lot, lighting, shaded areas, security cameras and storage area. Four organizations – Schuyler Youth Soccer Club, Schuyler Soccer Women’s, Schuyler Soccer League and Heartland Workers Center – gave a presentation at the City Council meeting.
Representatives from the groups pointed to differentiating Schuyler from other communities and the decline of teams participating in men’s leagues as reasons the project would be beneficial.
Alfredo Alarcon, the head of men’s soccer in Schuyler, said a sports complex would allow Schuyler to host state soccer leagues.
“Right now, there is a league that goes around. All the teams have their own fields while Schuyler does not, so Schuyler has to go to Fremont to play,” Alarcon said.
Informational sheets available at the meeting estimated the amount of money that could be spent in Schuyler, which totaled about $304,000, if such a facility was available to host events. That figure is based on the number of people – both players and game attendees – spending $10 each at local businesses.
Additionally, other events such as high school soccer games could be held there as well.
The sports complex would be completed in steps, with the first being finding partnerships, the second locating and purchasing land and the third designing the project. An estimated cost of the project was not shared during the meeting.
“Right now we’re in phase one, which is we’re looking to build partnerships and educate everybody on the project. We’re looking for community development and business partners, which is why we’re here in front of you guys today,” Alarcon told city officials.
Partnering, Alarcon said, would essentially mean helping with the project.
“Partnering to us would mean sharing the responsibilities … it would be some financial but, again, it doesn’t have to be,” Alarcon said.
Part of the reason for the Aug. 17 presentation was to ask if the city of Schuyler would be on board with the sports complex.
“We were also hoping the city could help us with location, finding a spot for the project,” Alarcon said.
City officials indicated they would like to see a project like that come to town but they weren’t sure of an area of that size available within city limits.
“I would say I don’t know why we wouldn’t partner with you,” Mayor Jon Knutson told the presenters. “I have talked with our city administrator to get his insights and in our city limits, I’m not sure we have 15 acres. I’m not opposed to helping you out some but I would also throw out your county government – it’s nothing personal, they have deeper pockets than we do – and they certainly have zoning jurisdiction outside of our end. We would certainly be all in favor.”
Second Ward council member Antonio Rodriguez seemed to agree.
“I think as a council, we’ll support the project any way we can. … (Have) you guys have identified places around the city that would be a good site for it?” Rodriguez asked.
A location on East Ninth Street was mentioned, but city officials noted that specific area is outside city limits.
City Attorney Richard Seckman said the groups will want to start contacting landowners now about potentially selling their property for the sports complex.
“Getting partnerships going – like Cargill, like the school system, like the city – you really are going to need to try to get some potential sellers interested,” Seckman said. “I don’t see the city as wanting to come in and take somebody else’s property from them. We’ve done a lot of things with property; we’ve found ways to do trading, to do maneuvering without taking somebody’s land.”
Seckman noted land located north of Highway 15 had, at one point, been considered for a Schuyler Community Schools project that was not approved by voters. The school district had the chance for an option to purchase the land, he added.
“That’s one potential location; it’s not within city limits … annexation is something the council has been willing to do as long as it’s adjacent to city limits,” Seckman said.
“I know there are some possible locations but you’re going to need to do some work, talk to some owners and see if you can’t get some options.”
Seckman suggested contacting other communities who have done a project of this scale to ask how they saw their plans through and researching if there could be federal monies available.
Alarcon noted the groups have yet to approach other potential partners but plan to talk to the school district and business owners.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.