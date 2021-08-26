Local groups eye sports complex for Schuyler

“I would say I don’t know why we wouldn’t partner with you,” Mayor Jon Knutson told the presenters. “I have talked with our city administrator to get his insights and in our city limits, I’m not sure we have 15 acres. I’m not opposed to helping you out some but I would also throw out your county government – it’s nothing personal, they have deeper pockets than we do – and they certainly have zoning jurisdiction outside of our end. We would certainly be all in favor.”

Second Ward council member Antonio Rodriguez seemed to agree.

“I think as a council, we’ll support the project any way we can. … (Have) you guys have identified places around the city that would be a good site for it?” Rodriguez asked.

A location on East Ninth Street was mentioned, but city officials noted that specific area is outside city limits.

City Attorney Richard Seckman said the groups will want to start contacting landowners now about potentially selling their property for the sports complex.