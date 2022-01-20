Local robotics team takes part in qualifier

On a blustery, cold morning of Jan. 15, the Colfax County 4-H robotics team showed off its smarts during the Nebraska FIRST LEGO League Competition Columbus Qualifier held at Columbus Middle School.

The competition is a collaboration between FIRST, an international youth organization, and LEGO in which a challenge series is held to introduce science, technology, engineering and math to children ages 4-16.

“All season long we've been working under this year's theme, called Cargo Connect, and what their challenge was to come up with a way that moved or made the transportation of goods and services easier,” Colfax County 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Julie Kreikemeier said.

With the Colfax County Extension office being situated near railroad tracks, the kids constantly listen to trains traveling while practicing every Monday from August to the end of the competition. The railroad ties near the office have been replaced several times, Kreikemeier said, and the team came up with the perfect project – making railroad ties more efficient.

“What they discovered was that concrete ones actually crumble over time … and steel is actually the most cost effective and the longest lasting material that they could have come up with,” Kreikemeier said.

After weeks of research, the team – also known as the Wifi Wizards – gave its presentation to a panel of judges who gave them feedback and asked questions, along with looking at their robot, she added. The second part of the challenge is building and programming the robot to complete missions on what’s called the game board.

“The teams have to figure out which missions they want to try to accomplish. And then they spend all this time at home practicing certain missions,” Extension Educational Engagement Coordinator Brandy Schulze said.

“Every team here (at the Columbus Qualifier) are going to have certain missions going forward – (it) doesn't mean everyone has to get the same missions – and then they hope for the highest amount of points that they can possibly get.”

Despite a few hiccups, the Columbus Qualifier went well.

“We had some (bad) weather,” Schulze said. “Illnesses are high right now, so we're losing some volunteers due to some just being ill. We kind of lost volunteers today, but that's OK because everyone came together and filled in spots where we were missing.”

Out of the 28 teams that competed on Jan. 15, the top 11 are going on to take part in the Nebraska State Championship on Feb. 26. The Colfax County team didn’t qualify for state, Kreikemeier noted, but that wasn’t the purpose of the event.

“All the kids kept telling me was ‘We had fun today, Miss Julie,’ and that's all that really matters,” Kreikemeier said. “Because that is the overall number one core value set forth by LEGO, is we have fun and we work together and celebrate our achievements.”

Taylor Kelly of Nebraska Central Railroad was the guest speaker at the Columbus Qualifier. He spoke about how, while certain technology has advanced, the railroad has remained largely the same – steel wheels on steel rail. His company transports several various goods that originate in Nebraska, such as soybeans, corn and ethanol, and they transport pretty much anything.

“I really appreciate what everybody in this group is doing to look at new ways of shipping cargo to do it safer, to do a more efficient, there's always things we can look at,” Kelly said.

As for the Colfax County robotics teammates, their last practice was Monday night.

“We're going to have a fun little celebration,” Kreikemeier added. “We’re going to have team supper and we'll sit together and reflect on what we've learned and what we overcame.”

