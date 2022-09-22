 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local school board members recognized

The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB), Board of Directors and staff, recognized the 2022 Award of Achievement recipients during the Norfolk Area Meeting in late August.

NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. Nebraska’s 1,700 school board members from across the state may participate in board development training throughout the year by attending workshops and conferences to help strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy, and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement. In recognition of their volunteer time and commitment to education, the Association commends continued participation and growth in knowledge and best practice governance.

Through the Awards of Achievement program, the following local board members were recognized at the meeting for their outstanding excellence for achieving new levels of success during the awards year.

Level 1, Clarkson Public Schools, Melissa Baumert

Level 5, Clarkson Public Schools, Rob Brabec

Level 4, Clarkson Public Schools, Sheryl Langdon

Level 2, Schuyler Community Schools, Alejandrina Lanuza

Level 6, Schuyler Community Schools, Brian Vavricek

Level 2, Schuyler Community Schools, Renee Sayer

