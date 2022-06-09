Locals can now say 'I saw the sign' for the new snack shop in Schuyler

Two years ago, Cristabel Fierro decided that, after living in Schuyler for almost 20 years, she wanted to do what she had done in Guerrero, Mexico: run a snack shop.

Today, Sunshine Snacks and Treats sits on the corner at 105 E. 12th St, miles from where Fierro got her start in Guerrero, yet close at the same time.

Sunshine specializes in sweet treats, although they have a wide variety of savory and spicy snacks as well. The walls and counter are lined with pictures of menu items, from ceviche to nachos to churros and milkshakes.

The name "Sunshine" comes from a special place, Fierro said. When her grandchildren were young, she would say "Good morning, Sunshine" to them every morning. Now, her grandson Juanito Sanchez helps around the store.

Fierro explained that when she was setting up shop, she thought about her grandkids, and the name stuck. Family and bringing in families from the community are important to her and the business, she said.

"(We) wanted to open a business for families to come in and get snacks and drinks of every kind," Fierro said, as translated from Spanish.

For the past two years, Fierro and her family have worked hard to renovate their building, replacing old hardware and making the environment more family-focused.

"This is an old building, we had to do a lot of remodeling to make it usable for people to come in," Fierro said.

A more recent struggle they encountered with remodeling was procuring a sign, something the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce encouraged them to do. The sign manufacturers were backed up and actually getting the sign took a while.

"We got all the information to them, everything they needed and six months later, they told us they didn't have time," Fierro said.

After going to a different vendor, the business had its much-needed sign within two weeks. After that, business started to pick up.

"Especially new people, newer people that didn't know that this was a business are coming in on a daily basis," Fierro said.

Chamber Director Audra Jedlicka said the sign will definitely help direct traffic to the business.

"We kept really encouraging them knowing people had trouble locating them or even knowing they exist," Jedlicka said. "I always say Schuyler has hidden gems and they are another one."

A lot of the fare at Sunshine is inspired by Mexican snacks, with some experimental items Fierro added to the menu after they opened.

"When we first opened I would make a lot of prototypes for people to test out, and now that the pandemic is over, whatever worked is what we're selling," Fierro said.

Jedlicka said that while she's not one to try new things often, she was intrigued by the "crazy watermelon/sandias locas," a watermelon filled with fruit and candy.

"We're excited for and glad to have them be part of the community. They're wonderful people who offer something really unique," Jedlicka added.

Fierro's son-in-law Juan Sanchez said Sunshine fills the spicy-sweet niche, which he appreciates.

"I like the churros, but the mangonada is probably on the list," Sanchez said.

In a couple weeks, Sunshine will also be opening a food truck in Columbus, due to demand in the area. Fierro also hopes to open outdoor space and a space in the building for families to play games, converse and be together.

