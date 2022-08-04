Locals take part in CCC honors institute

Ninety-seven students participated in the Central Honors Institute July 10-14 at Central Community College-Columbus.

Participants will be in the seventh or eighth grade this fall and have a high ability in language arts, math and/or science. They were selected on the basis of their academic accomplishments, leadership skills and maturity as well as a recommendation from a teacher or counselor. In addition to attending classes, camp participants had a chance to socialize with peers in the evenings and experience life on a college campus.

Instructors were Katie Claus and AJ Rose, both of Columbus, CHI Creativity language arts track; Josh Darveau and Jared Johnson, both of Columbus, Stream Team biology track; Terri Jelinek of Columbus and Lee Brogie of Wayne, CSI at CHI math track; and Marc Bathke of Dixon and Ed Brogie of Wayne, FLY CHI physics track.

Staff members were all from Columbus and included Deanna Hoffman, girls’ dorm assistant; Lynette Hogelin, dorm mom; Jake Johnson, boys’ dorm assistant; Adam Lassen, dorm dad; Cayden Micek, boys’ dorm assistant; Abie Wulf, social director; Terry Wulf, social director. CHI administrators were CCC-Columbus Extended Learning Services (ELS) regional director Erica Leffler and associate dean Karin Rieger, both of Columbus.

Interns who helped with Central Honors Institute were Julia Davidchik, a sophomore at CCC-Columbus and daughter of Sarah and Daniel Davidchik of Columbus; Gabbi Judd, a junior at Wayne High School and daughter of Rachel and Daniel Judd of Wayne; Ashley Kraemer, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and daughter of Greta and Doug Kraemer of Allen; Caroline Slama, a junior at Aquinas High School and daughter of Amy and Kevin Slama of Rising City; and Katelyn Wiegand, a junior at Wayne State College and daughter of Mary and Doug Wiegand of Columbus.

Listed by the school locals that will be attending this fall, participants were:

CLARKSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Chloe Scott of Clarkson, daughter of Mindy and Devin Scott.

RICHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Daniel Estrada of Schuyler, son of Sulmi and Daniel Estrada.