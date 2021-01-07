Logo contest started for county fair's 100th anniversary

Entries must be on 8 x 11” paper and submitted to Colfax County Ag Society, Penny Janousek, 1773 Road 6, Clarkson, NE 68629 by Feb. 15, 2021.

For Janousek, the Colfax County Fair has always been an important part of her family while growing up.

“I was in 4-H and got married and my boys were in 4-H,” Janousek said.

She joined the organization after being approached by some members of the Ag Society because there were some openings on the board.

“I think it’s just important to the whole rural community and families to try to have the best fair every year,” she said.

It’s important to showcase the county’s agricultural community, she added.

“I know last year when we had to go to a modified fair, there (were) a lot of people who were disappointed, but we still did have the 4-H and FFA exhibits and show,” Janousek said, noting the shows and exhibits were not open to the public.