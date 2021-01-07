Logo contest started for county fair's 100th anniversary

To celebrate the Colfax County Fair's 100th anniversary, the Colfax County Agricultural Society is holding a logo contest.
The strange circumstances of 2020, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, changed things for the fair's 99th year.
“We’re hoping that COVID-19 is under control or over and then we can celebrate with the vaccine coming out,” Ag Society Secretary Penny Janousek said. “…We’re very excited … the Ag Society wants to have a big fair this year, so we’re very excited not only of having a fair from not having one last year but to (have) our 100th.”
The logo contest will be opened up to all ages and to anybody in Colfax County or an adjoining county. There will be three age groups, Janousek noted, people aged 18-years-old and under, contestants aged 19 to 54, and those 55 and older.
“There will be a winner selected from each age category,” she said. “They will receive $100 and out of those three winners, there will be one overall winner selected and that winner will receive an additional $150.”
The grand prize for the selected logo will be $250, Janousek added.
Entries must be on 8 x 11” paper and submitted to Colfax County Ag Society, Penny Janousek, 1773 Road 6, Clarkson, NE 68629 by Feb. 15, 2021.
For Janousek, the Colfax County Fair has always been an important part of her family while growing up.
“I was in 4-H and got married and my boys were in 4-H,” Janousek said.
She joined the organization after being approached by some members of the Ag Society because there were some openings on the board.
“I think it’s just important to the whole rural community and families to try to have the best fair every year,” she said.
It’s important to showcase the county’s agricultural community, she added.
“I know last year when we had to go to a modified fair, there (were) a lot of people who were disappointed, but we still did have the 4-H and FFA exhibits and show,” Janousek said, noting the shows and exhibits were not open to the public.
“We’re (trying) to go over the top with everything and get back to normal. It’s just important for the whole community, and we keep a very family-oriented atmosphere and it's a great way to connect with friends and neighbors.”
For Colfax County 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Julie Kreikemeier, the fair gives her a sense of pride.
“It is one of the most fun weeks of our job,” she said. “The fair is a really big deal because it is the culmination of our 4-H year and our 4-H experiences every year. So everything that we work on throughout the year is celebrated at the county fair.”
It’s a big part of 4-H, she expressed.
“All of the life skills and life lessons that we’re learning are showcased then at the county fair,” Kreikemeier noted. “It’s not about winning. It’s about what we learn on the way.”
That is what is celebrated each year, Kreikemeier said.
“We are so excited,” Janousek said. “We’ve got a lot of great things planned for our 100th anniversary of the Colfax County Fair.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.