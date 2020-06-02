Longtime Schuyler businessman set to retire

Dostal and his wife have two grown sons, Jon (Carrie) and Nick (Leslie). Nick will continue to run Castlerock’s Schuyler and Omaha locations. He noted he had mixed feelings about his father stepping away from their business.

“His retirement is bittersweet,” Nick said. “I’ve been fortunate to get to work with my father. My dad has been a mentor, he has been with me every step of the way … I am very fortunate and blessed. Coming from Howells, his heritage is to work hard and take care of others … He has always been willing to lend a hand and help others.”

Of course, they’ll still see plenty of each other. Dostal said when he isn’t visiting Schuyler, he will likely be spending plenty of time on the links with his grandson and Nick’s son, 9-year-old Jack, who he proudly claims to be “my best bud.” The fun out on the course will give him more time to bond with his grandson and work on his game a little bit.

“I don’t embarrass myself,” he said of his skill.

Those wanting to wish Dostal well are still in luck. Castlerock is hosting an open house in his honor from 1-4 p.m. June 26 at the fairly new Library Event Center in Schuyler.