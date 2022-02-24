Looking at bills in the legislature

This week we passed the 30 day mark in the legislative session, which means we are more than half of the way through the 2022 session. I have designated LB1099 as my personal priority bill this year, which would establish a Hydrogen Hub Industry Work Group to submit a proposal to the federal government to receive available grant funding to establish a regional clean hydrogen hub in Nebraska.

I have introduced LB1100, which had a hearing in the Appropriations Committee. LB1100 would provide funding that would be used to conduct a feasibility study to assess existing electric generation facilities, and their compatibility with being replaced by advanced nuclear technology. Bringing this technology to Nebraska would also bring opportunities for high-paying jobs and clean, carbon-free energy in the state.

Last week, debate on taxation measures continued. The legislature began debate on LB939, the Revenue Committee’s priority bill. LB939 would reduce the top individual income tax rates over the next three years. LB310, Senator Clements’ priority bill, passed on final reading and was signed into law by Governor Ricketts. LB310 reduces Nebraska inheritance tax rates and increases exemptions.

The Nebraska School District Property Tax Look-up Tool is now open. The Nebraska Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds eligible taxpayers to claim their property tax credit, which is a result of LB1107 signed into law in 2020. This can be done by filing the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act Credit Computation form PTC with your Nebraska income tax return. This form can be found on the DOR’s website, https://revenue.nebraska.gov/ on the homepage under “Featured Information.”

The Nebraska DOR also has a lookup tool for those wanting to claim an income tax credit. This tool helps these individuals calculate what they are owed. The tool can also be accessed by navigating to the Nebraska DOR’s website and clicking “Nebraska School District Property Tax Look-up Tool.”

I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.