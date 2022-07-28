Looking at the big picture

It has become somewhat commonplace to find large murals in midwestern towns, as a way of beautifying public spaces without sacrificing real estate.

Schuyler is looking to join the fray with a mural by Omaha artist Oria Simonini. Simonini said she hopes her work captures the voices of the community they're in.

"My goal or my hope is that the people who are part of these communities feel invited to talk about who they are and see that they leave a direct impact on the work that enriches their city and their neighborhood," Simonini said.

At the July 19 Schuyler City Council meeting, Schuyler Community Development's Cheryl Brandenburgh made the announcement that Simonini was scoping out places to put the mural.

"She received a grant to do this. It will be a multicultural mural, she got her grant specifically written to focus on immigration and values and feelings you have with it rather than just people," Brandenburgh said at the meeting.

The mural will be planned by a group, Simonini said, whoever decides to sign up for the workshop.

"The biggest part of it more than the mural is that it's an open workshop to invite people who might never have taken an art class to be creators of a mural," Simonini said. "They'll be making all the decisions I would if I were doing this solo."

Simonini, an immigrant herself, said she hopes to integrate the voices of everyone in the community, so that every group has input.

"The intended audience, I would like to include the migrant populations, but this is open really to anyone who is part of this community that is shifting," Simonini said.

The mural will also have a matching "sister" mural in Guatemala, which Simonini chose because it's often a gateway for those entering the United States from Mexico. Her family also lived there for some time and her brothers were born there.

"We're doing the same thing in Guatemala as a bigger picture of the relationship between Central and North America and the families that are split up generationally when people migrate," Simonini said.

Nothing is set in stone regarding time or place for the mural. Brandenburgh said this will not cost anything for the city aside from potential wall space.

"She's working in partnership with Schuyler Public Schools and Mr. Trotter, the art teacher, so I look forward to seeing this happen. It's a mural I think will be a nice addition at no cost to the city," Brandenburgh said.

The partnership, Simonini said, came by way of her working with Trotter in the past, and from her experiences with art as a high schooler herself.

"We're inviting high school students to join, facilitating the project in his class," Simonini said. "I'm trying to work with high schoolers because as an artist especially, experiences you have in high school are formative."

Simonini said she hopes to begin the project in the fall, and that she's looking for a large space to put the mural on, so more people can be involved.

"The bigger the wall, the more people I can have for the workshop. I would like to encourage a diverse range of participants in terms of age or whatever, and hoping to start that in October. Right now we're just finding the wall." Simonini said.

One of the draws of murals, she added, is that they're outside for everyone and become a living piece of the community, not just art in a building.

"Public art and murals are strong in that they become public, rain hits it, it could get tagged by someone with a spray can, but that's part of the life of the work, it's not in a gallery somewhere," Simonini said.