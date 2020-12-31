Looking back on 2020: Schuyler battles pandemic, sees development

Schuyler has finally made it to the end of 2020.
Although the big story of the year was the pandemic, it wasn't everything. Residents voted in the historic 2020 election, which had local implications as well. Colfax County resident Cathy Medina worked her first general election as a bilingual poll worker. Two incumbents on the Schuyler Community Schools Board of Education lost their seats while Terry Wendt followed in his father’s footsteps as county commissioner.
New businesses came to town and some in the community took over new jobs, like Audra Jedlicka and Cheryl Brandenburgh.
At the end of the day, Schuyler residents spent months making pandemic life work, from Cruise the Drag to the Colfax County Fair.
The following is a collection of what the Schuyler Sun staff chose as some of the top stories of the year. They're presented in no particular order, and though we probably are missing some, we felt this was a good representation of what happened in 2020.
THE PANDEMIC
As of Dec. 23, 17 Colfax County residents have died from COVID-19 and 1,408 have tested positive.
Nine months ago, County Attorney Denise Kracl called for the community to work together, just as they had with the floods.
“One year ago today, we were fighting floodwaters,” Kracl said in March. “We were successful because we did it together as a community. This is one of those situations where we’re are going to have to pull together as a community again, if things get bad and if the virus comes here. Just because we end up in a shutdown situation doesn’t mean that life is ending.”
In April, Community and Family Partnership received 80 computers to help with distance learning. This year, a small group of core volunteers helped keep the food pantry going, as needs skyrocketed.
Later in April and early May, COVID-19 surged in the health district.
“Production accounts for 30% of the workers in the county,” East-Central District Health Department Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said in September. “This sector was hit particularly hard at that time.”
In August, a TestNebraska site opened. In December, CHI Schuyler Clinic Administrator Heidi Gall noted that the work on testing Colfax County residents has brought hospital staff together.
“None of us could have done it alone,” Gall said. “We’ve all had to work together to take care of our community.”
Despite many in the community pulling together, Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps said in November containing the virus was an uphill battle if residents don’t take it seriously.
“It’s just that some people just don’t care. That’s the thing. We (have to) get the message out there: Do your part, wear your mask, wash your hands often, avoid crowds. You know, the three Cs, confined areas, crowded areas … (and) congested areas,” Arps noted in the Nov. 12 edition. “Keep your distance. But it only takes a couple to keep it going.”
In April, Schuyler saw the return of the popular "Cruise the Drag" event. Resident Seth Mares organized the function in which residents drove around to socialize from their vehicles. It became a parade, basically, he noted.
“It was just the right idea at the right time,” Mares said in April. “I would encourage people to come out and enjoy themselves in an activity where they don’t have to be in close proximity to others. You can go out and see your friends and neighbors, see other people, congregating without having to actually congregate.”
JEDLICKA, BRANDENBURGH JOIN CHAMBER, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Jackie Farrell stepped down from her roles as executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce and economic development director for Schuyler Community Development, and it ended up paving the way for two others to take the roles.
Audra Jedlicka joined the Chamber, while Brandenburgh took on the role with Schuyler Community Development. Jedlicka took over in the middle of the pandemic and Brandenburgh around a month-and-a-half before the pandemic really closed everything down.
“It’s been amazing,” Brandenburgh said, noting the community pride and involvement and the great announcements there have been this year. “The teamwork we had between the SCD and Schuyler Chamber and the City of Schuyler, I mean those things don’t just happen, they take work and they’re really all moving in the right direction.”
Brandenburgh said she feels she is able to do what she loves.
“If I can help a business expand or keep a business or help Schuyler develop industrial lots and commercial lots and work on our image, as we continue to promote the beauty of Schuyler and the diversity that we offer,” she said. “We just have a bit more than people realize.”
Next year, she said she is looking forward to specifically working on the historic downtown entrance, downtown revitalization, and filling the top notch building.
“It’s easy to articulate,” she said. “There’s a lot of work to be done.”
SURGE IN NEW BUSINESS
This year saw the arrival of several new businesses: Love’s Travel Stop, Dairy Queen and Scooter’s Coffee, among others.
Dairy Queen was delayed due to the pandemic, as was the Love’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Scooter’s opening was also delayed, but the store opened in late December.
Local officials noted the importance of new businesses arriving in town for rural Nebraska.
“We’re bringing people in from different parts of the country as well as we’re employing folks from right here in the local area, and that’s very important, especially in rural Nebraska,” state Sen. Bruce Bostelman, D-23, observed in the Sun in July.
Dairy Queen broke ground in September, and was also looking to hire a management team and a crew.
The Schuyler City Council in August approved a $374,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the funds of which will be used to assist in project construction costs. Council members also approved sale of the land to the Steve and Lori Avery for $1.
SCHOOL DISTRICT WRESTLES WITH PANDEMIC CHANGES
On March 17, the Schuyler Sun reported on Schuyler Community Schools' announcement that Nebraska schools were required to close for a minimum of two weeks. The schools were later closed until summer.
Despite the challenges, the district unveiled new additions and remodeling from a $12.5 million bond project.
“It was an exciting year albeit a very challenging year with dealing with COVID and having to deal with flexible scheduling,” Schuyler Community Schools Foundation President Brian Vavricek said. “However, a very exciting year where we completed a number of construction projects and were able to have ribbon cuttings and open houses for a new gym and cafeteria and performing arts auditorium.”
Schuyler Community Schools is not just surviving, but thriving, he added.
A DIFFERENT KIND OF COUNTY FAIR
Despite a rough year, Colfax County residents tried to make the most of it.
Although most Colfax County Fair activities were canceled, the 4-H and FFA livestock and static exhibits went on.
“The fair is made for the kids so they can at least do something,” Colfax County Agricultural Society Secretary Penny Janousek said in June.
One Clarkson fifth grader, who was at the Colfax County Fair, ended up winning big at the state fair.
“It felt really good. Especially with all this going on and all the work I put into it,” Cash Fehringer said earlier this year. “I was really confident that I would go to state but I didn’t know that it would be this far.”
The fair, though drastically different than in the past, still proved to be quite successful.
