Looking back on 2020: Schuyler battles pandemic, sees development

“It’s just that some people just don’t care. That’s the thing. We (have to) get the message out there: Do your part, wear your mask, wash your hands often, avoid crowds. You know, the three Cs, confined areas, crowded areas … (and) congested areas,” Arps noted in the Nov. 12 edition. “Keep your distance. But it only takes a couple to keep it going.”

In April, Schuyler saw the return of the popular "Cruise the Drag" event. Resident Seth Mares organized the function in which residents drove around to socialize from their vehicles. It became a parade, basically, he noted.

“It was just the right idea at the right time,” Mares said in April. “I would encourage people to come out and enjoy themselves in an activity where they don’t have to be in close proximity to others. You can go out and see your friends and neighbors, see other people, congregating without having to actually congregate.”

JEDLICKA, BRANDENBURGH JOIN CHAMBER, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Jackie Farrell stepped down from her roles as executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce and economic development director for Schuyler Community Development, and it ended up paving the way for two others to take the roles.