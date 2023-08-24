Loup Power District recently delivered lease payments totaling more than $1.3 million to area communities.
Each of these communities owns their electric distribution systems. These payments compensate them for the use of those systems for the second quarter of 2023. Communities use the funds for a variety of public projects.
The payments were: Columbus — $1,002,541.00; Platte Center — $10,023.08; Monroe — $8,808.07; Tarnov — $1,421.15; Creston — $5,875.00; Humphrey — $25,480.70; Lindsay — 51,345.04; Cornlea — $1,733.58; Newman Grove — $14,907.73; Duncan — $13,788.09; Fullerton — $28,624.97; Genoa — $21,170.01; Belgrade — $2,791.89; Richland — $2,398.29; Howells — $18,316.16; Leigh — $13,994.55; Clarkson — $17,284.44; Albion — $41,158.07; Cedar Rapids — $12,068.89; Primrose — $1,142.78; Petersburg — $8,146.71; St. Edward — $15,249.66; Total — $1,318,269.86.