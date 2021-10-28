Making a difference: Former Schuyler woman crochets 40 blankets for kids

Some of this year’s Operation Christmas Child boxes will have an extra special touch – a former Schuyler woman has crocheted over 40 blankets for the cause.

To take part in Operation Christmas Child, residents fill shoeboxes with items for children. The boxes are dropped off at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall and are eventually sent to different countries.

Connie Davenport, 90, crocheted close to 50 baby blankets to be wrapped around a doll then placed into a box. Davenport previously lived in Schuyler but now resides at david place in David City.

“I think it’s something good for the children, I think they like it and I just wanted to do it,” Davenport said.

She started with making just a few of them but it grew into many more, she added. In addition to the ones she made for Operation Christmas Child, there were several that she gave away at her nursing home.

“It just kept growing, you know,” Davenport said. “I kept making them.”

Davenport added that recently she, her pastor, an Operation Christmas Child volunteer and her daughter Teresa Hoelscher spent time wrapping the dolls in blankets.

“We got together – Pastor (Sarah Gengler), (Kris Wilch) and Teresa and I – and they brought them up here to the home and we wrapped the dolls up in the blankets. I thought that’d be cuter, I thought maybe the children would enjoy that more – having it wrapped up rather than the doll just on the blanket in there,” Davenport said.

“I was glad to do it. I was happy with them. I just hope the kids (do) and I think they’ll have fun with them.”

Shoeboxes can be picked up at the First Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday or in the lobbies of Homestead Bank or Pinnacle Bank during regular banking hours.

Boxes can be filled with toys, school supplies and/or hygiene items, and people may choose the gender and age range of the child for which they are packing the items. Instructions for packing, labels and shipping can be found inside the box. People are asked to stay away from war-related toys, sharp or glass items, toothpaste, seeds, medications, food/candy or anything liquid or breakable.

Collection week is Nov. 15-22. Similar to last year, there will be a drive-through for the drop off, which was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kris Wilch, Schuyler Operation Christmas Child project leader, said the drive-through will still be at the church’s fellowship hall.

“We’ll use the drive-through system again, people seemed to like that and it worked well,” Wilch said. “They didn’t even have to get out of their cars; we come out and pick up their boxes and it worked fine.”

In 2020, about 325 boxes were collected in the Schuyler community.

“We were really happy with that because of COVID,” Wilch said. “Some people didn’t participate because of COVID issues last year, and some people donated more for shipping and handling and that kind of thing.”

This year, Wilch added, the community goal is 350. It’s a conservative goal because organizers weren’t sure how things will look again this year with COVID, she noted. A church goal of 230 has been set at First Presbyterian.

According to Wilch, each shoebox “represents the face of a child.”

“…It makes a huge difference in the life of a child. (It’s) just a way to show God’s love in a tangible way, that’s our mission,” Wilch said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

