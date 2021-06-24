Making a splash: Pool remains busy following closure last season

“I was going to help Vern (Nepper) last year, and then it was just really disappointing that we couldn't open,” Bruegger said.

In anticipation of the facility’s opening, the pool received improvements this year, consisting of repairing cracks, sandblasting to remove old paint and then repainting, City Administrator Will De Roos said. These improvements, which cost the City approximately $33,000, will hopefully stop the pool from leaking, he noted.

“We’re hoping it will keep the water inside,” De Roos said.

Nepper has been with the pool for 40 years and, during that time, the facility has only been closed two times: Last year due to COVID-19 and about 20 years earlier thanks to bursting pipes.

On a lazy, warm afternoon on Father’s Day this year, Bruegger noted that not as many people were taking advantage of the pool but it was busy earlier that day. The pool does get quite busy during the week, Bruegger added.

“Yesterday we had 258 total,” Nepper said on June 17. “And today it started a little slow because a lot of times they don't want their kids out when it is so hot. But usually by night, it's pretty packed.”