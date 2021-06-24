Making a splash: Pool remains busy following closure last season

With the facility having been closed last season, officials at the Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool say the 2021 season has been shaping up to be a busy one.
The pool, 201 Higgins Drive in Schuyler, opened earlier this month and normal operations have been continuing with swimming lessons starting this week. Veronica Nepper, manager of the pool, said that plenty of people have been taking advantage of the amenity.
“We've had a good number of people,” Nepper said. “We've had between (200) and 300 people every day. Well, the one rainy day we may have been a little bit short. But I think even that day we had 212.”
The Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool, as have other city-owned pools in nearby areas such as the Pawnee Plunge in Columbus and David City Family Aquatic Center, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like similar facilities, the City of Schuyler closed the pool due to concerns regarding the virus and lifeguard availability.
“I think there was a lot of disappointment in the community,” Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool Assistant Manager Jodi Bruegger said. “Everybody just wanted life to kind of go back to normal and not having the pool open just kind of made it one more thing that you missed out on because of the COVID.”
This is Bruegger’s first year at the pool; it was going to be her first in 2020 but that obviously couldn’t happen.
“I was going to help Vern (Nepper) last year, and then it was just really disappointing that we couldn't open,” Bruegger said.
In anticipation of the facility’s opening, the pool received improvements this year, consisting of repairing cracks, sandblasting to remove old paint and then repainting, City Administrator Will De Roos said. These improvements, which cost the City approximately $33,000, will hopefully stop the pool from leaking, he noted.
“We’re hoping it will keep the water inside,” De Roos said.
Nepper has been with the pool for 40 years and, during that time, the facility has only been closed two times: Last year due to COVID-19 and about 20 years earlier thanks to bursting pipes.
On a lazy, warm afternoon on Father’s Day this year, Bruegger noted that not as many people were taking advantage of the pool but it was busy earlier that day. The pool does get quite busy during the week, Bruegger added.
“Yesterday we had 258 total,” Nepper said on June 17. “And today it started a little slow because a lot of times they don't want their kids out when it is so hot. But usually by night, it's pretty packed.”
Bruegger said the amenity got plenty of use on opening day, June 3. Swimming lessons started this week and will continue next week, which are held at 10 a.m. at the pool. There will be another session held in July.
“When we first opened the first few days we were definitely packed,” Bruegger said. “Weekends tend to be our slower days. But yeah I mean I think everybody's out enjoying the pool. I think I think everybody's happy to kind of be getting back to back to normal.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.