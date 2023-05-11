At a May 2 Schuyler City Council meeting, two relatively rare topics came up for discussion: the raising of rates for the municipal pool and the search for a ballroom manager.

The city pool, according to Schuyler City Administrator Will De Roos, has always operated at cost, as it is subsidized, but in recent years, that cost has increased significantly, particularly in 2023. There was some discussion of a split rate, such as a day rate and night rate.

"I'm wondering if we can maybe bring it down and they pay in the day if they come and pay at night if they come so it's not something that holds over to the evening," Pool Manager Veronica Nepper said.

Nepper went on to say that that poses its own issues as they do have to check the roster for every pool user who leaves and returns, save those who are regular, and adding two passes would compound some of that effort.

"We do the best we can as far as checking and as we get later into the season we recognize the face," Nepper said. "When you have a whole line you're having to go back and check the roster, that's a little challenging to do when you've got a whole line of people waiting to get in because it's burning hot outside."

In 2023, the pool brought in $39,500 in revenue, compared to $106,840 in expenditures, leaving a $67,340 deficit, the highest in 10 years. As a result, costs were raised as follows: children's daily pass - $4 raised to $5, adult daily pass - $5 raised to $6, family season pass - $175 raised to $200 and water aerobics - $85 raised to $90.

The next item of discussion was a goose. Resident Kailee Charles spoke to the council regarding a goose living on her property, a family companion and service animal according to Charles.

The issue with the goose, according to City Attorney Dick Seckman, is that it is considered livestock and, per city ordinance, livestock may not reside within city limits. While the goose is one animal and cohabitates a space with several dogs and its owners, it is still considered livestock, Seckman said. Antonio Rodriguez, 2nd Ward council member, suggested putting in an allowance for service animals, as a hypothetical.

Seckman went on to say that several years ago he heard about a similar discussion regarding what can be considered livestock living in the city as a service animal or companion and that the attorney in that case made a point he thought was relevant in this case.

"He was pointing out that the first time you allow this, you have to allow it every time, so you're deciding whether or not you're going to have this ordinance and enforce it or if you're not," Seckman said.

There were some concerns from several city council members about what other animals can be considered service animals in that same regard if they vote to let the goose stay. The final decision was not to change city ordinance. De Roos asked during the discussion if perhaps Charles had a place outside of the city the goose could reside where it was still accessible, just not in the city. The goose will have to live somewhere else for the time being.

In other business, the Schuyler Police Department will be sending an officer for training to be a student resource officer (SRO), in the event that the schools decide there is a need for one. The police also had a bid approved for six car cameras and 11 body cameras for a total cost of $59,495.31.

Additionally, the Oak Ballroom and its now-open position of ballroom manager was the last item on the agenda. The council was only discussing the duties of said position but began to question what the position requires and if, going forward, it needed to be a full-time role for whoever fills it.

"For the time being, those responsibilities are being handled by the administrative department and our parks manager (KJ Colvin)," De Roos said. "We're looking at the specific role the ballroom manager plays and whether we need to shift that a little bit and if that position needs to exist in its previous configuration."

De Roos went on to say that the position does a lot of work involving handling of money and ordering supplies. With the position being open and the facility still being needed, he suggested the administrative department may continue to do some of those duties as needed until the position is changed or filled. De Roos and Colvin covered an event to fill the need for the position for said event as well as get a grasp on what is entailed for the next person who does it.

"Right now, it's a little tough to tell how much work that will be long-term just because we're kind of playing catch-up, reaching out to people or them reaching out to us for information," De Roos said. "KJ and I were out there three days ago for the whole event and it went pretty smooth."