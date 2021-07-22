Making history: Colfax County sees first Heritage Family Farm recipients at 100th fair

This year’s Colfax County Fair made history twice: It was the fair’s 100th year and the first time Colfax County had two farms recognized as a Heritage Family Farm.

Each year, the Aksarben Foundation gives two types of awards – Pioneer Farm Family and Heritage Farm Family – to farm families who have consecutively held ownership of land in the same family, 100 years and 150 years, respectively.

Colfax County is no stranger to the Pioneer Farm Family Award, as farmers have been recognized for it since 1962; the last award was given in 2017, according to the Aksarben Foundation’s website.

The conclusion of this year’s fair saw the Klitz and Novotny farms being recognized as Heritage Family Farms on July 18.

“This is the first time ever that these two families, instead of 100 years in the same family, reached the pinnacle of 150 years in the same family. (It’s) the very first time in Colfax County, so we think that's really cool,” Colfax County Ag Society Secretary Penny Janousek said, before introducing the award recipients.

Robert and Debra Klitz, along with their daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, were the first to accept their award. The Klitz farm was established in 1871.