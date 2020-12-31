Making spirits bright: Couple doesn't let vandalism hurt their holiday

Paige Vyhlidal and her boyfriend, Kurtis Kroeger, were determined not to let “the Grinch” ruin their holiday.
After their decorations were vandalized, the two initially considered pulling out of the Battle of the Bulbs, a holiday lights competition run by the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Then Kurtis decided ‘No. We are going to go to the store and we are going to replace and find more stuff to put up',” Vyhlidal said. “Just so we don’t let the people who vandalized bring us down and ruin our chance in the competition.”
The couple initially wanted to participate because it has been a rough year.
“We just wanted to bring some joy to people in the neighborhood,” she added. “In the neighborhood and in the City of Schuyler.”
It’s been really fun this year looking at houses in town instead of driving to other cities to see cool light displays, said Cailey Noonan, who also decorated her house with her husband, Zach.
At the Noonan house, multicolored string lights run all the way around the roof. A giant inflatable snowman stands near their front porch. An inflatable singing band plays music. The band, standing around a Christmas tree, has multiple animals playing their instruments.
The band includes a penguin in a Santa hat playing the drums.
“My husband grew up just two blocks away from where we live now,” Noonan said. “They actually participated in this when he was younger.”
The two now hope to continue on the tradition of winning. The five houses with the most cheer each week get a holiday spirit award. The top three overall winners get money off of their electric bills.
“Audra (Jedlicka) had actually come to tell us that we had won and I was at work,” she said. “My husband didn’t tell me. He wanted it to be a surprise.”
Noonan came home to the sign in their yard.
“I was super excited. It was totally unexpected,” she said. “Just shows that our hard work had paid off to put up all these lights.”
Putting up all the lights took one full day and four hours on another day, Noonan said.
It took a couple of days for Byhlidal and Kroeger to put their lights up and find the correct placement of everything. On their house, there are two inflatables – Mickey Mouse and a minion.
“We have a couple of LED Christmas trees,” she said. “We have a candy cane lane that comes up our sidewalk. We have candy canes that project onto the house. On one of our antenna poles, we have a giant snowflake on the top.”
After the vandalism, the two replaced the smaller Mickey with a 5-foot tall Mickey Mouse.
“We were shocked because all of the lights that were vandalized were new ones that we bought three days prior to the vandalism,” she said. "We replaced all of (the inflatables and candy canes).”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.