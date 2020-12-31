Making spirits bright: Couple doesn't let vandalism hurt their holiday

The band includes a penguin in a Santa hat playing the drums.

“My husband grew up just two blocks away from where we live now,” Noonan said. “They actually participated in this when he was younger.”

The two now hope to continue on the tradition of winning. The five houses with the most cheer each week get a holiday spirit award. The top three overall winners get money off of their electric bills.

“Audra (Jedlicka) had actually come to tell us that we had won and I was at work,” she said. “My husband didn’t tell me. He wanted it to be a surprise.”

Noonan came home to the sign in their yard.

“I was super excited. It was totally unexpected,” she said. “Just shows that our hard work had paid off to put up all these lights.”

Putting up all the lights took one full day and four hours on another day, Noonan said.