Maple Creek under health alert

A health alert was issued for Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County last week for Harmful Algal Blooms.
Microcystin, a toxin released by the algal blooms, was found in the lake. The threshold for the toxin used to be 20 parts-per-billion but in the last year has been reduced to 8 parts-per-billion, said Curt Becker, projects manager with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
“The most important thing with the health alert is to not have physical contact with the water while it is under that alert,” said Becker. “Dogs can be affected by it as well, or any pets.”
Becker said dogs will go into the water, come back out and lick themselves off, and in the process consume that toxin. He said summertime is one of the busiest times of the year and the health alert will affect the number of people utilizing the beach.
The whole recreation area is not closed. People can still fish and boat but must avoid physical contact with the water.
The lake has tested positive at different times with varying degrees of parts per billion over the last few years, he said, and in general, has seen an increase over time, but not in huge amounts. It has not been consistently on the health alert, he said.
“It’s definitely something that we will pay attention to and keep an eye on and try to come up with solutions to prevent that,” he said.
Harmful algal blooms are caused by excess nutrients in the water, said Dave Schumacher, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy surface water unit supervisor.
“What we try to do is alleviate the problem that causes the harmful algal bloom to begin with. Usually, in reservoirs such as Maple Creek, it’s limiting the amount of nutrients like the nitrogen and phosphorous that gets into the lake,” Schumacher said. “And that’s generally by doing so we try to eliminate the amount of runoff that comes off of the fields into the stream that then flows into the lake.”
With the threshold lowered from 20 parts per billion to eight, Schumacher said they anticipate more lakes going on alert.
Maple Creek tested at 9.66 parts per billion on July 6. The value is just over the health criteria and could likely make it easier or quicker to go back to normal, he said. He also said lakes with previous algae blooms are more likely to have issues year after year.
“Just like a terrestrial plant if you have a lot of moisture in the ground and it’s warm out, the grass will grow quick, the corn will grow quick, algae’s no different,” he said. “Generally, the warmer the weather and the more nutrients the lake has available, the blue-green algae can grow quite quickly.”
One of the fixes includes an alum treatment which uses a chemical (Aluminum Sulfate) and keeps nutrients at the bottom and from entering back in the water. It doesn’t last forever. And in larger lakes, it is cost-prohibitive and when there’s a stream coming into the lake like Maple Creek, there are new sediments and new nutrients.
“It’s difficult to fix,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!