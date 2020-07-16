Maple Creek under health alert

Harmful algal blooms are caused by excess nutrients in the water, said Dave Schumacher, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy surface water unit supervisor.

“What we try to do is alleviate the problem that causes the harmful algal bloom to begin with. Usually, in reservoirs such as Maple Creek, it’s limiting the amount of nutrients like the nitrogen and phosphorous that gets into the lake,” Schumacher said. “And that’s generally by doing so we try to eliminate the amount of runoff that comes off of the fields into the stream that then flows into the lake.”

With the threshold lowered from 20 parts per billion to eight, Schumacher said they anticipate more lakes going on alert.

Maple Creek tested at 9.66 parts per billion on July 6. The value is just over the health criteria and could likely make it easier or quicker to go back to normal, he said. He also said lakes with previous algae blooms are more likely to have issues year after year.

“Just like a terrestrial plant if you have a lot of moisture in the ground and it’s warm out, the grass will grow quick, the corn will grow quick, algae’s no different,” he said. “Generally, the warmer the weather and the more nutrients the lake has available, the blue-green algae can grow quite quickly.”