Markets - July 8

CORN $6.23
WHEAT $6.52
BEANS $14.29
As of June, 30, 2021
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CORN $6.23
WHEAT $6.52
BEANS $14.29
As of June, 30, 2021
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Colfax County
Cole Strong used skills he learned from the John Deere Tech program on a recent morning to fix a machine at Platte Valley Equipment.
Owners of businesses in Schuyler can now potentially receive a partial forgivable loan to give their building a facelift.
On a bright, hot Friday afternoon, Deputy Caleb Hamernik of the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office got into his police truck to do routine patrol …
Faces both young and old could be seen during the Clarkson Czech Days’ tarok tournament over the weekend.
Schuyler Communities for Kids is still in its infancy stage but is steadily moving along with improving child care in the area. As part of tho…
Colfax County
Colfax County
With the facility having been closed last season, officials at the Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool say the 2021 season has been shaping up to…
The 100th Colfax County Fair will be held July 14-18 in Leigh.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.