CORN $2.74-3.03
WHEAT $3.83-4.26
BEANS $7.85-8.33
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CORN $2.74-3.03
WHEAT $3.83-4.26
BEANS $7.85-8.33
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cargill recently announced its Schuyler plant will temporarily go idle this spring.
Colfax County
The Schuyler Police Department arrested fewer people in 2020 than in 2019 as officers adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Robert Farber said.
Colfax County
Concerns are mounting in Colfax County over the COVID-19 vaccine, both from those who want the vaccine and those who don’t.
This year would have been Schuyler Fire-Rescue's 84th annual banquet, Fire Chief Brad Sock said, but it's been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colfax County
Nine members of the Schuyler Fire-Rescue completed level two ice rescue training over the weekend.
FFA student Robert Rocheford has always been interested in agriculture.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.