CORN $2.74-3.03
WHEAT $3.83-4.26
BEANS $7.85-8.33
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CORN $2.74-3.03
WHEAT $3.83-4.26
BEANS $7.85-8.33
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, formerly known as Wilson Church, near Schuyler, will be demolished in the coming weeks, said C…
Schuyler area residents Amber and Chuck Kudera got married July 4, 2020, finishing the year strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They also ma…
Paige Vyhlidal and her boyfriend, Kurtis Kroeger, were determined not to let “the Grinch” ruin their holiday.
Colfax County
Schuyler has finally made it to the end of 2020.
Jesus Jimenez German is grateful for the medicine he received and to the doctors at CHI Schuyler after a bout with COVID-19.
Colfax County
Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson is one of several community leaders in eastern Nebraska to sign a letter to state senators asking for the prioritiz…
The new Schuyler Community Schools Performing Arts Auditorium that was officially competed in mid-December has already seen a lot of use.
Scooter’s Coffee will be opening in Schuyler before the end of 2020, owner Shanna Turner said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.