Mayor urges vaccinations, low percentage of local vsaccinated against COVID

“Although the county level demographic data are not yet available for the vaccines, Colfax County has an above-average percentage of Hispanic and Latino residents in comparison to the rest of the state (45.4%),” Sepers noted. “With the intersection of the two demographic groups with the greatest vaccine hesitancy, young people and Hispanic and Latino residents, vaccine hesitancy overall is high in Colfax County.”

Sepers said getting vaccinated could create herd immunity within the local area where one lives.

“This simply means that nationally we may not get to the percentage of those vaccinated that would indicate herd immunity. However, most people interact in small geographic areas centered around the communities they live and work in,” Sepers said.

Knutson, along with his wife, has been vaccinated.

“I got it as soon as I was allowed to,” he said. “It was just like anything else. I took my shot … got my second shot and other than a sore arm, I had no reaction or anything like that.”

His wife had a bad day after the second shot for six to 12 hours, he said, but “nothing she couldn’t handle.”

The percent of vaccinated seniors in Colfax County is still below the percent of seniors vaccinated nationwide.