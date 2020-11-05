Medina talks first general election as a bilingual poll worker

Cathy Medina’s training for her first election as a poll worker involved cleaning and sanitizing to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. On Nov. 3, her first general election as a poll worker, it was labeled as contentious.
Colfax County is one of three counties in Nebraska that has a large enough voting-age and Spanish-speaking population to require Spanish-speaking poll workers. Medina was one of three bilingual poll workers.
“I actually am happy that I am able to give back to the community…” Medina said prior to the election. “I’ve always been a voter, always. Since I was 18, I’ve been a voter.”
Medina was born and raised in California to English-speaking parents from Kansas. But her grandparents spoke Spanish so she grew up learning both languages.
“You absorb the Spanish. If I’m going to be near them I’m hearing Spanish. I was with them quite a bit … But of course the English prevailed, going into school, high school,” Medina said. “I started doing personal income taxes for people that were Spanish-speaking.”
That’s where she began using more and more Spanish. Then, Medina married her second husband who only speaks Spanish.
“They do need one bilingual person at each polling area so when I signed up, they (were) very grateful to have somebody that they could put in there,” Medina said.
She is self-described as "pretty friendly" and the type to reach out and let people know they have the right to vote.
“As long as you took your oath of citizenship, you can vote,” Medina added. “Some people that aren’t born here, they’re afraid …. somehow it’s going to be taken away from them so they don’t want to just rock the boat.”
Yet, she's been able to get people to vote.
“I feel like I’m making a little difference, getting people to vote, getting people to realize they do have a voice even if they were not born here but have been here so many years and are citizens,” Medina noted.
Ever since 2000, the County has needed to have bilingual ballots, said County Clerk Rita Mundil at the Oct. 27 Colfax County Board of Commissioners meeting.
“This is one of the most watched elections,” she said.
Mundil expected Monday and Tuesday would be busy, but afterwards “at least it’s done.”
This year, Mundil said there were more than 1,400 early voter ballots. For the primary, there were over 1,700, she noted.
“With every election, there are so many precincts that have to be hand-counted to prove your (count),” Mundil said. “They say Nebraska is one of the states that all states are looking at.”
There are no dead people voting, she noted, since when someone dies, a notice is sent to the county and it gets pulled.
Medina said poll workers were advised people might hang out at the precinct and watch the voting process to see if fraud was going on, but as long as those individuals did not talk to the poll workers or to the voters, there’s nothing poll workers could do.
Still, it’s very important to have bilingual poll workers, Medina said. This is especially true for people who have never voted before and who are coming out because of this election.
“Even if it’s just a few people coming in, I am positive, because I’ve dealt with this in other areas of my life. If there isn’t anybody to help them through with their own language, they’ll go home,” she said. “They may not even vote because they’ll feel very isolated.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
