Medina talks first general election as a bilingual poll worker

She is self-described as "pretty friendly" and the type to reach out and let people know they have the right to vote.

“As long as you took your oath of citizenship, you can vote,” Medina added. “Some people that aren’t born here, they’re afraid …. somehow it’s going to be taken away from them so they don’t want to just rock the boat.”

Yet, she's been able to get people to vote.

“I feel like I’m making a little difference, getting people to vote, getting people to realize they do have a voice even if they were not born here but have been here so many years and are citizens,” Medina noted.

Ever since 2000, the County has needed to have bilingual ballots, said County Clerk Rita Mundil at the Oct. 27 Colfax County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“This is one of the most watched elections,” she said.

Mundil expected Monday and Tuesday would be busy, but afterwards “at least it’s done.”

This year, Mundil said there were more than 1,400 early voter ballots. For the primary, there were over 1,700, she noted.