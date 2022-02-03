Miniature donkeys spread joy

It was at Clarkson Czech Days many years ago that Doris Ahrens found what would soon become a several decades-long hobby.

Over the past 30 years, this Schuyler woman has had more than 100 miniature donkeys. According to Ahrens, a donkey must be 36 inches or shorter to be considered a miniature. They can live 25 to 30 years if taken care of properly. They can weigh anywhere from 250 to 450 pounds. She noted she likes the animals mainly for their size.

Ahrens ended up getting her own miniature donkeys from Iowa.

“I got three of them, two jennies and a jack,” Ahrens said. “The jennies are the girls and the boys are the jacks.”

Once she had some miniature donkeys, she wanted more. Ahrens’ miniature donkeys can be seen at parades and area nursing homes. Last year, she and her donkeys visited five nursing homes – ones in Clarkson, David City, Dodge and Columbus.

Ahrens, who’s turning 80 this year, looks back fondly on the times she’s taken her donkeys to nursing homes. One time, she noted, one of the donkeys didn’t want to be loaded into the trailer and sat on someone’s lap the entire way to David City. Another time she brought a young donkey to a nursing facility in Dodge.

“I took the baby in there and of course it wasn't used to a slick floor. It was just sliding all over and they were laughing so hard,” Ahrens said with a chuckle.

The donkey visits brighten up the nursing facility residents’ day, noted Clarkson Community Care Center Activities Director Jean Teply. Ahrens has been visiting the Clarkson facility for many years.

“They loved Doris' personality, number one. She always creates laughter and enjoyment in every one of her visits. She's a very fun person,” Teply said. “(She) definitely bring smiles to their faces and they enjoy seeing the animals plus her… she brings joy to their day.”

Ahrens has had a variety of animals, including a llama, that she would also bring to nursing homes.

These days Ahrens has five miniature donkeys – one jack and four jennies – that she keeps on land she owns right outside of city limits. She lives in the country separately from the donkeys. Ahrens noted the donkeys are safer on the other property because of a sharp drop of ground at her other land.

She also sells donkeys. She’s sold miniature donkeys all over, including California and Canada.

The donkeys are quite fond of cheese balls, or anything with a good crunch such as potato chips, cookies and bread. They also eat softer food as well, including one of her current donkeys.

“When they brought up Penelope, they brought me these Little Debbie cakes you can buy, they were little Christmas trees,” Ahrens said. “She had it every day, she'd eat a Christmas tree.”

Those who look at the backs of the miniature donkeys may notice cross-like markings, which Ahrens will often tell the story of to children.

“When Jesus was crucified, the donkeys took Jesus to the cross and they couldn't stand to see Jesus hanging so as they turned their backs; the sun cast the shadow on their backs,” she said.

Ahrens often has neighboring children coming over to her land to see and feed the donkeys. They have also helped her take the animals to nursing homes.

“We'd have parties here … all the little neighbor kids would come but right now with the virus is kind of a shame,” she added.

Ahrens currently has another unique pet – a young raccoon she has named Betsy. The raccoon will come up to her house and she feeds it crackers and peanut butter. Ahrens also has outdoor cats.

Area residents may recognize Ahrens from her work as a hair stylist, which she’s been doing for 62 years. She previously owned a beauty shop in Schuyler for 57 years before moving next door. She works at Ultimate Image a few days a week, including Friday and Saturday mornings. Ahrens noted she doesn’t have plans to retire, not in her career or with her animals.

“Saturday morning I have to be to work at 7:30, so I come here early,” Ahrens said. “I feed the donkeys and then I feed the neighbor's cats and my cats and Betsy the coon.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

