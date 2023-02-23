On Feb. 17 as temperatures began to rise, the Platte River saw some ice melt and flooding upstream of the Rogers area.

Lowland flooding shortly before spring, according to Colfax County Emergency Management Director Mark Arps, is common. Living near the Platte River and having a cabin nearby, he said he sees this every couple years or so.

The flooding mostly occurred about 2 miles downstream of the Highway 15 bridge southeast of Schuyler, Arps said. Area residents were warned about the situation, but as far as he's seen there weren't any serious damages.

"(The Platte River) had an ice jam and it was making some of the lowlands flood on the Colfax side and Butler side, it pretty much went around some of the cabins," Arps said.

Butler County saw some slightly deeper water, as some of its roads, county roads 47, V and W, all had to close on Feb. 17. Butler County Emergency Manager Mark Doehling said he wasn't able to see all the water, but that he had been informed of a tractor being submerged up to its pedals.

"We put word out to some lake developments south of town that it's that time of year again. I and the other spotters are in contact so we can forewarn," Arps said. "The people who've lived here long enough know, it's just some of the newer ones may not."

District 2 County Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen said an area hunter came across the jam and believes the water has begun to flow under it, alleviating some of the flooding. In all the time he's lived in the area, he added, flooding can come and go with the seasons.

"It's very unpredictable where it starts to form. Two years ago I believe, it jammed up left of Schuyler, caused some lowland flooding, turned kind of into a lake south of town, washed out some of Highway 15," Grotelueschen said.

Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the Omaha/Valley National Weather Service, said that a flood warning was issued for the event, though it was fairly mild. These kinds of jams occur, she added, when the ice is able to melt enough to move but gets caught as it moves along shallow bodies of water and piles up.

"It's just ice broken apart due to several factors, ice melting previously in the week and/or the water rises from runoff from moisture, water runoff from snow melt form early last week," Kern said. "As it (ice) travels, it catches on sandbars and jams up like that."

As of Feb. 20, all the affected roads are open again.