Monica Harney: City Council - At Large Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

Answer: I have lived in Clarkson since I was 3-years-old.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I've been married to Mike for 42 years, have four married sons and 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I'm a day care provider.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I want to see Clarkson moving forward.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: All my life.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: A willingness to work for the benefit of the community.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County (if running for city council the top two issues in Schuyler) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Retaining young people and filling jobs.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: Promote itself to retain young people.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: I've wrestled a pig.