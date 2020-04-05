More cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Platte, Colfax counties
View Comments
breaking alert top story

More cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Platte, Colfax counties

  • Updated
East Central District Health Department

East Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave., Columbus

 SAM PIMPER, SCHUYLER SUN

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction on Sunday, one in Colfax County, and one in Platte County. This brings the total number of cases in the ECDHD four-county service area to seven.

Four of the seven cases are linked to a common source (reported Cases 2, 4, 6, 7). Cases 1, 3, and 5 are unrelated. There remains no evidence of community transmission in Boone, Colfax, Nance, or Platte counties, but community transmission should be assumed.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

Anyone who has traveled outside of Nebraska, OR who has been exposed to OR has taken care of a person or persons with a confirmed case of COVID-19 OR has fever and symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing is requested to call the ECDHD COVID-19 Hotline. For English, call (402) 562-8960 and for Spanish, call (402) 562-8963.

Persons who are sick with COVID-19 or suspect they are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, should take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in their home and community. As a reminder, here are a few things anyone can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

• Avoid all unnecessary travel within Nebraska. Travelers coming from outside of the state will be asked to self-quarantine for 15 days.

• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

• Wash your hands often, using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• When you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with your elbow or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

New sheriff sought

  • Updated

Colfax County Sheriff Paul Kruse tendered his resignation last week after serving in his role for nearly 11 years.

Light up the courthouse
News

Light up the courthouse

Colfax County Clerk Magistrate Mary Ellen Faltys is hoping to brighten up people's spirits in light of the concerns over the spread of COVID-1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News