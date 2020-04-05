More cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Platte, Colfax counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction on Sunday, one in Colfax County, and one in Platte County. This brings the total number of cases in the ECDHD four-county service area to seven.

Four of the seven cases are linked to a common source (reported Cases 2, 4, 6, 7). Cases 1, 3, and 5 are unrelated. There remains no evidence of community transmission in Boone, Colfax, Nance, or Platte counties, but community transmission should be assumed.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

Anyone who has traveled outside of Nebraska, OR who has been exposed to OR has taken care of a person or persons with a confirmed case of COVID-19 OR has fever and symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing is requested to call the ECDHD COVID-19 Hotline. For English, call (402) 562-8960 and for Spanish, call (402) 562-8963.