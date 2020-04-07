More COVID-19 cases confirmed by East-Central

The first few cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colfax County over the last week by the East-Central District Health Department.
The health entity, based in Columbus, on Monday night confirmed the third case of COVID- 19 in Colfax County. That brought the total number of cases in the ECDHD four-county service area (Colfax, Platte, Boone and Nance counties) to eight: Three in Colfax County and five in Platte County (as of Tuesday morning's print deadline).
On Sunday, East-Central confirmed the sixth and seventh cases in its district (one in Colfax County and the other in Platte County). At that time, East-Central stated four of the seven cases are linked to a common source (reported Cases 2, 4, 6, 7), while cases 1, 3, and 5 are unrelated. The first case of COVID-19 in Colfax County was the fourth overall case confirmed in the East-Central coverage area.
There remains no evidence of community transmission in Boone, Colfax, Nance, or Platte counties, but community transmission should be assumed, the health agency stated Sunday.
The first case of COVID-19 in Colfax County was first confirmed April 2. More information about the three Colfax County-based cases was not available at press time.
The four counties of ECDHD are currently under Directed Health Measures (DHM) orders until May 15 to help slow the spread of the virus. Details of the order can be found online at https://ecdhd.ne.gov/covid-2019-novel-coronavirus.html
This order states that liquor, beer, and wine sales are restricted to carryout and delivery only, and that food and beverage sales at restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs, and dining establishments are restricted to carry-out, drive-through, and delivery only. Further, lines for carry-out and drive-throughs at these establishments must provide an environment in which patrons and staff can maintain six feet of social distancing whenever possible.
This order also makes specific directives to salons and similar one-on-one retail services. Since these services cannot be offered while maintaining a social distance of six feet, it is not possible for these services to be performed safely, and because of that, these operations should cease.
If someone thinks he or she has been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, health officials ask them to call their health care provider for medical advice.
Anyone who has traveled outside of Nebraska, or who has been exposed to OR has taken care of a person or persons with a confirmed case of COVID-19 OR has fever and symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing is requested to call the ECDHD COVID-19 Hotline. For English, call 402-562-8960 and for Spanish, call 402-562- 8963.
Persons who are sick with COVID-19 or suspect they are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, should take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in their home and community. As a reminder, here are a few things anyone can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:
• Avoid all unnecessary travel within Nebraska. Travelers coming from outside of the state will be asked to self-quarantine for 15 days.
• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.
• Wash your hands often, using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• When you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with your elbow or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
