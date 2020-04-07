More COVID-19 cases confirmed by East-Central

This order states that liquor, beer, and wine sales are restricted to carryout and delivery only, and that food and beverage sales at restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs, and dining establishments are restricted to carry-out, drive-through, and delivery only. Further, lines for carry-out and drive-throughs at these establishments must provide an environment in which patrons and staff can maintain six feet of social distancing whenever possible.

This order also makes specific directives to salons and similar one-on-one retail services. Since these services cannot be offered while maintaining a social distance of six feet, it is not possible for these services to be performed safely, and because of that, these operations should cease.

If someone thinks he or she has been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, health officials ask them to call their health care provider for medical advice.

Anyone who has traveled outside of Nebraska, or who has been exposed to OR has taken care of a person or persons with a confirmed case of COVID-19 OR has fever and symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing is requested to call the ECDHD COVID-19 Hotline. For English, call 402-562-8960 and for Spanish, call 402-562- 8963.