More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Platte, Colfax counties

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has identified five new positive cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction, it announced Thursday. Three of the new cases are in Colfax County and two new cases are in Platte County. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 22 in the health district.
Contact tracing and investigation is ongoing; no additional details are available at this time. Those that have been exposed have been contacted.
