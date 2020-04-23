More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Platte, Colfax counties

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has identified five new positive cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction, it announced Thursday. Three of the new cases are in Colfax County and two new cases are in Platte County. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 22 in the health district.