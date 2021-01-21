More in community are vaccinated against COVID-19

“We’ve been doing curbside service since last March, simply because we have a very small front office,” Office Manager Sharon Bohmont said. “We couldn’t do social distancing, and we have a small staff that we wanted to protect.”

Residents will call when they arrive at the office. A staff member goes out to the car and gets the animal. The staff member then takes the animal to see the doctor. Once the exam is complete, the staff will return the animal to the owner's car.

If it’s something routine, the doctor will stay inside, but if not, the doctor will come back outside.

“(The animals) do very well by themselves,” Bohmont said. “Sometimes your children are a lot better than if you are there. They do very well. Most dogs on a leash, they come in, they like to come in. “

Veterinarians are another group that has received the vaccine, and Bohmont said seven people in the office were vaccinated. She said no one who got the vaccine in the office experience a reaction other than a sore arm.