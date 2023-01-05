Mover and a shaker: Gina Alba a go-getter

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Schuyler Central High School Junior Gina Alba is, at the very least, involved in many things.

Between STEM Society, Math and Science Club, choir, band, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), speech, One Act and wrestling, one could say Alba has a full plate. The more academic pursuits, she said, come from a love of math.

“With STEM society I really love math and then one of the ladies who coordinates it, Mrs. Becky Lefdal, she is the best person alive, so when she talked to me about it I was like ‘totally!’” Alba said.

The performing arts, she said, come from a love for speaking, music and playing a character. Anywhere she can be involved with music, she said, she will be.

“I’ve always been kind of a weird kid. I’ve never shut up ever in my life. I love speaking so whenever I get to speak I do that and I like being someone other than myself sometimes,” Alba said. “It’s really fun, the acting aspect, trying to put yourself in someone else’s shoes.”

Currently, Alba works weekends for a family friend’s cake business, Pasteles Scooby-Doo. She started working there at her mother’s insistence, she said, but she loves it.

“I really like it because I am naturally a socially anxious person so whenever I can be around people and have something to do it helps me not to be so nervous because I have a job to do,” Alba said.

Alba said she had originally planned on becoming a civil engineer once she graduated, but once she took a pre-calculus course realized maybe that wasn’t the best option, despite her affinity for math.

“I like math and I like challenging myself, I like to think I’m a pretty gritty person. I do things that I like but I’m not always really good at them,” Alba said.

Pushing and challenging herself, Schuyler Central High School Girls Wrestling Coach Mark Wemhoff said, is a specialty of Alba’s, in sports, academics and her hobbies.

“She is someone who wants to get things done, tries to go the extra mile. She is successful and being in so much she has to be very organized,” Wemhoff said.

That drive to do things despite the possibility of failure, Alba said, is the mark of a leader and something she has been working on in herself. She has learned, she added, that failure is not a bad thing all the time.

“If you’re going to do something you either do it or you don’t and if you’re going to do it you might as well give it your all,” Alba said. “The worst thing that happens is it doesn’t work out for you.”

Shanda Hall, Alba’s multimedia and middle school yearbook teacher, said that while she hasn’t had Alba in a class in some time, she was not surprised Alba was considered a leader among her peers in the classroom or her various organizations.

“When she was doing FCCLA as a state representative, I went ‘Yeah, doesn’t surprise me,’” Hall said. “She’s a natural leader, super organized and approaches everything with a joyful attitude. If your car broke down, she’d say ‘this gives us the opportunity to walk the five miles.’”

Hall’s multimedia class and “our time,” a practice where students and teachers form a bond through the students’ times at the school, impacted Alba in more ways than one. Alba, Hall said, was the only seventh grader she ever made an editor of the middle school yearbook. The two still talk and Hall said she knows if she sees Alba in town, she will be bombarded with a hug.

“There are just those kids who, I don’t want her to grow up but I can’t wait for her to grow up because, man, is she going to be a mover and a shaker,” Hall said. “It’s going to be for the benefit of the community whatever she decides she wants to do. It will be genuine, it’s not a show for her.”

Alba used the skills she learned in Hall’s classes to compete with FCCLA. Recently, though, she’s been more interested in the culinary category.

“My friends and I did a project on child anxiety and how to help kids cope with it and we really focused on test anxiety and study strategies and that was really fun,” Alba said.

Wemhoff added that even when she does fail, or lose or things don’t go quite right, Alba and her teammates take their losses in stride, which Wemhoff said is unique.

“Even when she loses, she’ll get up smiling, give them a hug and say ‘good job.’ It’s kind of weird but a good thing. I’ve had a lot so people see that from her and a few others and say ‘your girls are so different, they’re good people’ and I thank them for that because those girls don’t hear that very often,” Wemhoff said.

Alba said she believes leading by example is important, even when it comes down to simply being a good person, being an example is the best way to lead. Wemhoff said Alba practices this herself to a degree, by being so willing to try new things and being so involved.

“We’ve talked to her about maybe cutting back on something but at the same time we don’t want her to because she’s such a big influence on other kids at our school,” Wemhoff said. “I think I’ve only seen her get mad maybe one time, she’s just such a bubbly personality and is always so positive about everything

As for her current after-high school plans, Alba has a plan laid out well ahead of time, starting with a master’s degree in communication science and disorders.

“I need to get a master’s degree to get certified as a speech language pathologist and I want to do that because I really love teaching but don’t want the immense workload and I want to be able to have a family and this way I can have a private practice and make my own schedule,” Alba said.