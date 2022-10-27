Moving forward: Schuyler Police get upgrades to station and force

The Schuyler Police Department station has been a topic of discussion for renovation, remodel and construction for several months, starting with JEO Consulting’s initial plans laid out in April. At the Oct. 18 Schuyler City Council meeting, plans were approved and a bid invitation was extended.

The bid invitation, for materials and contractors, had a range of costs attached, as material and labor prices change frequently, according to Architect Senior Technician Ryan Dorfmeyer from JEO Consulting Group.

“Everybody knows, with the cost of everything rising, from gas to groceries, we did throw in some contingency allowances of 5% for construction,” Dorfmeyer said. “We are renovating an existing building with no existing plans. Like when you’re renovating a house, you don’t know until you open up a wall.”

Dorfmeyer said one of the more significant repairs on the almost 100-year-old building would be the roof and some of the mortar, as it falls apart with age. The current repairs planned would add 30-50 years to the building’s lifespan, he estimated.

“Some of the mortar joints are starting to deteriorate and I know when I was up there back in June, in the northeast corner, I went over and literally picked a mortar joint up out of its joint and put it back,” Dorfmeyer said.

The renovations, most obvious in second-floor renovations and the addition of some 3,500 square feet in a two-story addition on the back of the station, will allow for more breathing room for officers, Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber said.

“That will greatly improve our property evidence storage area and allow access to additional interview rooms and the DataMaster testing room for DUI investigations,” Farber said.

Farber said the force needed more space in general, but the addition of a break room, bathrooms, showers and training area is a significant improvement.

“On the second level, the addition of locker rooms, male and female, showering facilities and additional bathrooms upstairs, that’s something we don’t have right now, that’s something that needed improvement,” Farber said.

A fitness area and elevator will also be added, expanding accessibility and health options for officers.

“It shows the city’s commitment to ensuring we have a quality building and quality work environment, from not just a working standpoint for case investigations, it’s also providing that wellness aspect for employees,” Farber said.

At the same meeting, the purchase of a new K-9 unit from Colfax County was approved, making Schuyler’s K-9 capacity double in size. Farber said that they are still deciding who will primarily work with and train Riggs but he will be joining the force soon.

“It should work well, and our other dog is getting up in age, so you think about replacement needs,” Farber said. “Should we have to retire our current service dog, we’d be in good shape because there’s a four or five year difference in age. It’s good to be prepared.”

Farber added that the K-9 will be used for city and county uses if necessary, but that adding Riggs to the Schuyler force allows them more flexibility when their other K-9 gets tired or is otherwise occupied, such as in a large area doing a drug search.

“If you have more than one or two in a large area, parking lots and so forth, that’s very beneficial and our dogs are involved in a lot of things from drug interdiction to search and rescue, assisting officers,” Farber said.

As another aid in search-and-rescue or tracking activities, the Schuyler Police force added a drone to their force. They are currently working on training for the device, but hope to begin using it soon, Farber said.

“We’re excited to get that program up and running and utilize the capabilities and options a drone brings to the department and city,” Farber said. “We’re also talking with Schuyler Fire and Rescue to determine if those are something they want to go in on and develop more of a program.”

Farber said the program is still in its early stages, and the device is more of a training device at the moment, but its acquisition is a serious asset to the department as they are more up-to-date with other law enforcement and safety agencies.

“Again, that shows a commitment from the City of Schuyler to provide the best services and equipment available for the department, I’m very thankful for that,” Farber said.