It is said that pastors do not particularly choose the church they lead, but are called to it. When the Rev. Sarah Gengler of First Presbyterian Church started feeling a calling to go elsewhere six months ago, she said, it was tough.

"I can't express enough how much I love my people in Schuyler. The people of First Presbyterian and the many people I worked alongside in the community were just generous and truly care and I will definitely miss that, the friendships I built and the work I was able to be a part of there," Gengler said.

Gengler, who started her journey at the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa eventually made her way to Indiana and later, Schuyler. Now, she's taking her journey northward to Minnesota after feeling it was time to move.

"We're called to constantly be discerning. In seminary they say 'reformed and always reforming' and I started feeling a nudge to move about six months ago and this (Minnesota) is just where I felt called; the next step in the journey, as they say," Gengler said.

Gengler first moved to Schuyler in 2016 when, living in Brookston, Indiana, she felt a call to move somewhere else, preferably close to her family in Southwest Minnesota. Schuyler, she said, piqued her interest in a few ways.

"The church and the mission work that could be done there, the community involvement not only in the church but in the community (drew me)," Gengler said. "I also have a sister in Elkhorn, so it was also near family. It came together too well to be anything but the Holy Spirit leading it."

In her time in Schuyler, Gengler was involved in many community groups, organizations, committees and aid efforts, which she will also miss, she said. Among other unnamed things, she helped the Colfax County Food Pantry find a new location, volunteered quite a bit during the COVID-19 pandemic, sat on the flood committee in 2019, was part of the Colfax County Behavioral Health Coalition, was president of the Schuyler Ministerial Association for two years and volunteered with the Colfax County Food and Toy Drive for several years.

Zach Johnson, funeral director and owner at Svoboda Funeral Home and organizer of the food and toy drive, said Gengler left big shoes to fill in her capacity as a pastor and as a resident of Schuyler.

"She was a person who was always willing to help wherever necessary, wanted to see people in the community got help they needed," Johnson said.

Gengler recalled one year where she had to perform services for several members of her congregation, something she found personally challenging, but managed to get through.

"It is good and holy work. I feel blessed to do it but it hurts your heart when you bury so many people you care about," Gengler said.

Johnson added that he saw Gengler perform services for those who had no church to call their own, something that she didn't particularly need to do, but chose to. She also helped occasionally at the Colfax Theatre, he said.

"She was always very open and accepting to help other people, happy to come to the funeral home and help out with someone who didn't have a church because she always believed just because you didn't have a church home didn't mean you should go without a proper funeral," Johnson said.

Gengler said that while she will miss Schuyler and its people a lot, she is excited to start doing what she was called to do in another city, Wells, Minnesota, a town of about 2,500 people in Southeast Minnesota at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

"They were looking for a pastor not only to serve the congregation but to be active in the community to help bridge activity between both and I feel like that's something I have experience in, it's something I enjoy doing," Gengler said. "I love mission work and feel called to do that in a smaller community."

Gengler said that she is confident Schuyler and her church community will get along fine without her, as they are pretty carefully set up, but that the decision to leave was still hard to make.

"It was OK to leave. It was never gonna be easy, but it's OK," Gengler said.