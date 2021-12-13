 Skip to main content
Multiple people safely removed from fire

Quick action led to several people being safely removed from an early morning house fire in Schuyler on Dec. 11, according to officials.

At 6:57 a.m. on Dec. 11, Schuyler Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 105 W. 11th St. for a structure fire. Before the rescue squad arrived on scene, Schuyler Police Officer Ryan Andel and a passerby removed seven people from the residence.

“The police officer (had) just come on duty. (He came) across the top of the viaduct and (saw) the fire, seen the smoke,” Schuyler Fire-Rescue Chief Brad Sock said. “So he stopped and got the people awake and got them out of the house through a window.”

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after, Sock added.

“The back half of the house was on fire,” Sock said. “That worked its way into (what) would have been a kitchen area, but by that time we had it (the fire) knocked down. Smoke and heat damage was throughout the house.”

When asked about damages from the fire, Sock said the house is mostly likely a total loss.

The rescue squad transported three individuals to CHI Schuyler for evaluation.

“They went for observation just to make sure, they did get some smoke,” Sock said. “… Far as anything really life threatening, we did not see any of that.”

The fire was extinguished within about an hour, he said.

“I did call for David City for David City Fire Department for mutual aid to help us out with manpower,” Sock added.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation of the fire. According to a post on the Schuyler Fire-Rescue’s Facebook page, the fire is being ruled as accidental. 

Reach the Schuyler Sun newsroom at SCHNews@lee.net.

